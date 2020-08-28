Opinion

Eberechi Eze sums up this summer transfer window for Newcastle United

Eberechi Eze has finally made his move.

The 22 year stepping up to the Premier League after constant speculation, ahead of and throughout the transfer window.

Heavily linked with Newcastle United, Eberechi Eze has now joined Crystal Palace.

The Athletic reporting that the attacking midfielder has joined for an initial £16m, with further payments to come depending on his development in the Premier League.

Billed as the most exciting player in the Championship last season, Eberechi Eze scored 14 goals as an attacking midfielder in a bang average QPR side.

No guarantees that players can step up to the top tier and perform but with this one, I’m pretty sure.

My best mate is a massive QPR fan and after hearing rave reviews, I watched quite a bit of QPR and Eberechi Eze last season.

Would have been a great signing for Newcastle United I think, an exciting one, we sure need some of that (excitement) at the moment.

Sadly, despite being repeatedly linked with NUFC, I don’t believe for one second that Newcastle made any serious attempt to sign him. At best, offering a loan deal and QPR paying most of his wages!

The stall is very much set out for Newcastle United this summer, spending little or no money, relying on loans and free transfers for older very average players. Whilst likes of Palace and other rival clubs are doing their very best to improve their teams and squads for the here and now as well as the future.

A prediction here.

In two years time Eberechi Eze will be a 24 year old rated in the £50m+ bracket, whilst a few hundred miles north, Newcastle will find it impossible to unload a now 30 year old Jeff Hendrick, who will have two years left on his NUFC contract and his wages making it impossible for Championship clubs to take him.

Newcastle United, neither building for the future nor the present.

