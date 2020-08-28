News

Dwight Gayle set to miss first 13(*) games of the season for Newcastle United – Reports

Dwight Gayle is set to be missing for a fair time.

No confirmation from the club as yet (no surprise there as they don’t like to communicate anything to fans in a timely manner) but widespread reports are saying that the word is the striker will be out for around three months.

Dwight Gayle having damaged his knee after only 18 minutes of action against Crewe on Tuesday, as Newcastle won their first friendly on the season 3-0.

Three months would take us up to the end of November and that means the forward missing up to 13(*) games, 10 Premier League matches and up to three League Cup games, with the second, third and fourth (as well as the first where Newcastle aren’t involved) rounds to be played by the end of September.

It could have been even worse in terms of the number of games missed, if not for the fact three international fortnights have been planned, even before we get to the end of November.

Hopefully we will get official confirmation today from the club, as to exactly how serious the injury is.

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph was the first to reveal what the actual problem was, telling fans on Wednesday that Dwight Gayle had ‘Hyper-extended his knee’ and that ahead of a scan, medical staff had said the prognosis wasn’t looking good.

In the crazy world of Newcastle United under this current hierarchy of Ashley, Charnley and Bruce, a striker who scored only four goals last season had suddenly became what looked a vital part of the team this coming season, if disaster is to be averted.

With Carroll, Joelinton and Muto having scored just two Premier League goals between them in 2019/20, Dwight Gayle being best of a bad bunch might sound a bit harsh, but when it comes to scoring goals the stats from last season very much suggest that being the case.

Indeed, whilst Steve Bruce was raving about how good Dwight Gayle is ahead of that Crewe friendly, with no striker(s) having been signed, or indeed a transfer fee paid for any signing so far this summer, and fears Mike Ashley is refusing to allow any money to be spent in this transfer window. It is worth remembering that Steve Bruce rated Dwight Gayle so highly last season, that he gave him only four Premier League starts in the first 10 months of last season. It was only after the PL restart that seemingly in desperation, Bruce gave Dwight Gayle a bit of a run in the team, and he scored four goals in six starts and two sub appearances.

It was sheer lunacy to be heading into this 2020/21 season with no new strikers and Dwight Gayle the best chance of goals but that certainly seems to have been the ‘plan’, or at least what counts for one under these clowns.

Whether the Gayle injury will have forced a rethink only two weeks before the season kicks off, who knows?

We have still had no official word, as the club refuses to make any comment, but with Joelinton and Muto mysteriously missing the entire pre-season programme so far, it leaves our striking hopes resting only on the broad shoulders and very slow (could be injured at any time) legs of Andy Carroll as things stand.

Media reports have suggested that Muto has been told to stay away and look for a new club, whilst Joelinton is allegedly / possibly self-isolating / quarantining after going abroad during the close season. One journalist claiming the Brazilian has been to Mykonos, which is where a number of other Premier League players have came back from and are currently self-isolating / quarantining, including some from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Thursday night brought news of Newcastle United and a £10m striker, however, the striker in question is Ivan Toney and the story was that with Toney looking set to sign for Brentford, Newcastle have a 30% sell-on clause after selling him to Peterborough two years ago, meaning £3m could be coming United’s way.

