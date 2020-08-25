Confirmed Newcastle team v Crewe: Carroll, ASM, Almiron, Dummett and Gillespie all start
The new season is fast approaching for Newcastle United and the Newcastle team v Crewe has just been named.
Steve Bruce’s first starting eleven of pre-season as United play their first friendly.
Only two and a half weeks to go and this is the first of three friendlies in a week, with games against Barnsley and Middlesbrough to come.
The starting Newcastle team v Crewe, kick-off at 2pm, is:
Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Hayden, Barlaser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Carroll
Also, listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:
Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…
Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer
Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games
Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens
Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.
Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.
Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)
Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.
Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.
Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced
Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Friendly with Crewe at training camp base near York
Saturday 29 August (3pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground
Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground
Saturday 5 September – Claims from the Potteries that Newcastle will play Stoke in a friendly but no official confirmation yet
Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark
Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)
Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round
Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)
Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round
Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)
Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round
Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.
Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes
Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark
Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)
Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)
Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)
Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)
Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]