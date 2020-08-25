Newsletter

Confirmed Newcastle team v Crewe: Carroll, ASM, Almiron, Dummett and Gillespie all start

1 day ago
2 comments
The new season is fast approaching for Newcastle United and the Newcastle team v Crewe has just been named.

Steve Bruce’s first starting eleven of pre-season as United play their first friendly.

Only two and a half weeks to go and this is the first of three friendlies in a week, with games against Barnsley and Middlesbrough to come.

The starting Newcastle team v Crewe, kick-off at 2pm, is:

Gillespie, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Murphy, Hayden, Barlaser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Carroll

Also, listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 JulySaudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 AugustMatty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Friendly with Crewe at training camp base near York

Saturday 29 August (3pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Claims from the Potteries that Newcastle will play Stoke in a friendly but no official confirmation yet

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October –  Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

