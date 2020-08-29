News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Barnsley: Hendrick, Carroll, Ritchie, Clark all start

The new season is fast approaching and the Newcastle team v Barnsley has just been named.

After a 3-0 win over Crewe and now Steve Bruce’s team host the Championship team who just escaped relegation on the final day of last season.

Only two weeks to go and with no money spent in the transfer window and Schar, Gayle and Dubravka injured, with Joelinton and Muto also missing.

The starting Newcastle team v Barnsley, kick-off at 1pm, is:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Carroll

Also, listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Week beginning Monday 24 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices to be announced

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Saturday 29 August (1pm) – Friendly v Barnsley at NUFC training ground

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground

Saturday 5 September – Newcastle v Stoke, final pre-season friendly, 3pm kick-off at St James Park.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

