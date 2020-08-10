News

Club confirm leaked images of the new 2020/21 Newcastle United away shirt and third kit were correct

On Saturday we brought you leaked images of the 2020/21 Newcastle United away shirt and third kit.

The leaked images (see below) came vis Footy Headlines and past seasons they have had a very good record of being proved correct, when it comes to advance sightings of the yet to be released NUFC kits.

Now on Monday morning the club have confirmed that those leaked images were on the money.

Official Newcastle United announcement – Monday 10 August 2020:

‘Newcastle United and PUMA have revealed the Magpies’ new away and third kits ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The 2020/21 campaign will see the club’s away kit reverting to a popular yellow colourway for the first time since the 2013/14 season, with a patterned ‘fizzy yellow’ shirt offset by a dark ‘peacoat’ blue stripe across the shoulders.

The club’s new third kit is an eye-catching ‘prism violet’ design, featuring a bold pattern based on the steelwork of the famous Tyne Bridge. It is complete with a club crest and sponsor branding in a fizzy yellow tone.

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠. 🥁 Introducing our 2020/21 @pumafootball away and third kits. ⚫️ #NUFC ⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 10, 2020

How to buy

The new away and third kits are available to pre-order from 9.30am (BST) on Monday, 10th August at nufcdirect.com and will be available in stores from Monday, 17th August.

The designs complete Newcastle United’s three official match kits for the 2020/21 Premier League season, with the club’s new home kit already available at nufcdirect.com and in stores.

All adult shirts feature the branding of the club’s primary partner, FUN88, after a new long-term partnership deal was announced in July.’

The Mag – Saturday 8 August 2020

This is the claimed 2020/21 Newcastle United away shirt:

The Footy Headlines description is:

‘The Puma Newcastle United 2020-2021 away jersey introduces a vibrant lime green base color, combined with navy for accents and trim. This includes a monochrome club badge on the left chest.

The template and pattern of the Puma Newcastle 2020-2021 away jersey are very similar to Valencia’s new away shirt.’

This is the claimed 2020/21 Newcastle United third shirt:

The Footy Headlines description:

‘Completing the set, the Puma Newcastle 2020-21 third jersey is dark blue with a purple graphic print on the front and sleeves, combined with lime green logos.’

What do you think…?

