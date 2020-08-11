News

Claimed Sky Sports unhappy with Pete Graves after he supported Newcastle fans against Premier League

Pete Graves is a presenter for Sky Sports.

He is also a Newcastle United fan.

The Sky Sports presenter often gets stick from fans, unhappy at how unbalanced the broadcaster is, as their close relationship with Mike Ashley sees them taking a very soft line with the club’s owner.

Ironically, it is reported that Pete Graves is getting it from the other side.

A new exclusive in The Mail says that Sky Sports are now having a crackdown on the use of social media by members of their staff.

As a prime example, the newspaper says that whilst Sky Sports have refused to comment, a prime example of the unhappiness with their staff, is summed up by the actions of Pete Graves backing Newcastle fans last week.

The Mail say that Graves ‘became the latest to raise eyebrows’ when he backed the petition calling for an independent investigation into the Premier League takeover process and its chief executive Richard Masters.

The petition has now been backed by over 105,000 signatories (add yours below), after the shameful refusal by the Premier League to come to a decision on the NUFC takeover, nor give any transparency as to why.

As well as the Prime Minister and the Independent Football Ombudsman saying the Premier League have to break their silence and explain their position, around 50 MPs have now also written to the Premier League calling for transparency as well.

Last week, Pete Graves shared a link on his Twitter account calling for fans to sign the petition and demand an immediate review over the failed Saudi PIF backed takeover.

The Mail report that: ‘…the petition cites the Premier League’s ‘negligence’ and claims that anti-Saudi influences from nearby Qatar have left the city of Newcastle ‘deprived of some well-needed investment’. Given Graves’ employers pay the Premier League £1.19bn a year to broadcast live matches, his is unlikely to have gone down well.

Back in 2014, Sky Sports originally published their social media guidelines, now The Mail say that their inside information is that those social media guidelines are set to be updated / tightened.

If so, it may present a difficult situation to presenters such as Pete Graves, who constantly has Newcastle fans on social media demanding that he goes further in backing fellow supporters against perceived injustice.

You can NEVER please all of the people, all of the time.

