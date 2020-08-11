News

Ciro Immobile says Newcastle United bidders were in contact and were also targeting 2 Italian managers

Ciro Immobile has given a big interview to Corriere dello Sport.

In the interview he declares ‘I intend to tie myself to Lazio forever’, however, for Newcastle fans it is a tale of what might have been…

This is because in the interview, Ciro Immobile also made some very interesting claims about the Saudi PIF backed consortium who were / are trying to take over Newcastle United.

The Lazio striker says that before the announcement twelve days ago saying the NUFC takeover had collapsed, the Saudi PIF backed bidders had been in touch with his agent to talk about a possible transfer to Newcastle United.

Talk about a kick in the guts for Newcastle fans!

Ciro Immobile is a seriously good striker, the Italian international winning the Serie A golden boot with 36 goals in 36 league starts, whilst he has a remarkable record these past four years at Lazio.

The now 30 year old having scored 103 goals in 135 Serie A starts (plus seven sub appearances), even more remarkable when Lazio are anything but the dominant team, with league finishes of 5th, 5th, 8th and 4th in those four seasons. Plus with just having had his best ever season, he appears to be at his peak.

It gets worse because Ciro Immobile also claims that they were also told that Newcastle United’s prospective new owner were aiming for a top managerial appointment to replace Steve Bruce.

The striker says that Massimiliano Allegri and Luciano Spalletti were the two in the frame for the Saudi PIF consortium.

Allegri was outstanding with Juventus, winning five Serie A titles in his five seasons and getting four league and cup doubles on the bounce. Juventus also reached two Champions League finals, only for Allegri to then take a break in summer 2019 before looking for his next project, he is still resting…

As for Spalletti, he is no slouch either, after six years with no Champions League qualification for Inter Milan he delivered two fourth places and two CL qualifications before being surprisingly sacked in summer 2019, he is also still waiting to take up his next challenge.

For Newcastle fans, as things stand there are very different challenges ahead, if Mike Ashley remains and no new owners come in, the only ‘immobile’ we will be seeing is the ambition level at St James Park.

Ciro Immobile talking to Corriere dello Sport about his hopes now for the future:

“I’m waiting for them to call me. I intend to [now] tie myself to Lazio forever.”

(What might have been?)

“During the period in which there was talk of the possible [Newcastle United] purchase by the Sheikh’s [Saudi PIF] fund, they called my agent.

“Then the Premier League didn’t approve that proposal, or the [Saudi PIF] fund withdrew, I don’t remember…

“I know they were also looking for an Italian coach, [Massimiliano] Allegri or [Luciano] Spalletti.”

