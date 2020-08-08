Opinion

Can Newcastle United fans becoming part of consortium and buying a stake help get takeover through

I’m sure somebody from the NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) will read this at some point.

So if you do mange to speak to Amanda again, why not try asking her what she thinks.

PCP seem so happy to use the fans as a way to get at the Premier League.

The Saudi PIF seem happy to use us as a mouthpiece.

The Reuben brothers also seem happy to use us.

So why don’t they offer the Newcastle fans a stake?

They are using NUST as a go between, so it would make perfect sense if it could be ran through them, now that they seem to have got their act together.

On that subject, all of the protest movements should definitely be as one from now on, as together we are stronger.

Now I know everyone can’t afford £5,000 or even £1,000 to put in, but surely we will have enough businesses and wealthy individuals who would be able to buy say a 5% share between us all. Say a £500 minimum buy in for anyone interested which would give everyone a feeling of being involved.

The NUST could be the custodian and run it in a way where people could buy and sell their shares amongst themselves, have a say on putting ideas forward etc etc. This would give us a greater voice on the board and we would know what was happening throughout the takeover and other decision that are made without our knowledge, instead of being treat like mushrooms.

It would also be a good indication from the consortium of their true intentions for the club in my opinion. Hopefully as things progressed the consortium would allow a little more equity to be released while they still held the controlling majority share.

I’m no expert or high flying businessman, but surely if the fans were involved in buying part of the club, the cartel couldn’t refuse us that, or is that just me being naive?

They would surely have to listen. Fan involvement is something that should be looked at for every club to stop this sort of thing happening to anyone’s club again.

I’m sure I will be shot down in flames with negative comments from some, as always on here when people are trying to be positive, but I’m also quite sure that there will be a sensible person out there who could explain things and how it could or couldn’t realistically work.

Let’s all stick together on getting the parasite out and fighting the cartel that governs us, it’s all making perfect sense now the tree has been shaken.

Even, the Mad Monk and Brian Standen (in The Mag comments section) seem to be standing up to be counted, so let’s join with them ( I know it’s hard after all the water under the bridge on both sides) and do everything we can to beat the people that are hell bent on keeping us down.

Together we are stronger, so let’s stick together as Newcastle United fans and let them know we will not be beaten.