Opinion

Calling for Richard Masters and the Premier League to stand up and be accountable on Newcastle United

The actions (lack of action) by Richard Masters and the Premier League have compelled me to write.

This is my first submission of an article and is something that no doubt sums up the feelings of many other Newcastle fans.

Thursday’s statement released by those bidding to buy Newcastle United, dashing the hopes of the supporters.

An open letter to Richard Masters:

Dear Mr Masters,

I write in an attempt to clear up some of the confusion and get answers to some of the questions around the Newcastle United takeover.

We, as supporters, feel like we have been treated very unfairly throughout this whole process.

While some fans feel the Premier League may have elements of bias against Newcastle and others can recognise the political pressures of the takeover, one thing we can all agree on is that the complete radio silence from the Premier League (even after the deal fell through) has shown a complete lack of respect for the fans.

While the inordinate amount of time it has taken for the Premier League to make a decision smacks of cowardice on your part. A willingness to drag out the process in the hope the syndicate would pull out.

For an ostensibly professional organisation, this has been anything but professional.

You have crushed the hopes of a long awaited change of ownership and the dreams of a better future for our club.

As chief executive, you should be ashamed of yourself, stand up and be accountable for this farce and, at the very least, give a statement explaining to the fans why this process took so long, when most tests are completed within 2-4 weeks, a full, frank and truthful account.

We as a collective have been lied to and mistreated by our owner for years.

Now, if you choose not to make this statement, you will lose not only any respect or credibility you had amongst Newcastle fans, but also from the majority of football fans across the country.

Yours hopefully,

John Ward

