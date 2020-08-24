Opinion

Burnley fans comments on Jeff Hendrick joining Newcastle United – Very interesting

Burnley fans have watched Jeff Hendrick these past four years in the Premier League.

The midfielder making 107 league starts and 15 sub appearances in that time.

The four year Premier League record for Jeff Hendrick at Burnley showing nine goals, five assists, nineteen yellow cards and one red.

So what do the people think who actually watched the Republic of Ireland midfielder play week in week out?

Fair to say a widespread set of opinions amongst the Burnley fans.

There seems to be overall acceptance that Jeff Hendrick is somebody who gives 100% BUT when it comes to quality, opinions stack up on both sides.

Burnley fans comment via their top Up The Clarets message board:

‘The question you have got to ask yourself is would you be happy if we signed Hendrick this summer.

The answer is no, because we know he is not good enough.’

‘Shows the level of their ambition if this is one of their key signings…and if it isn’t a good indication of their ambitions, he’ll struggle to make an impact imo.’

‘May I be the first to say good luck to him, except when he’s playing us of course.

I wish he’d stayed but onwards and upwards.’

‘100% agree with you, best of luck to him and I wish he was still a Burnley player.’

‘Would never have got a 4 year deal here, so quite understandable why he moved.’

‘Good signing for Newcastle. And we will miss his versatility and his work ethic. But even though he has left for nothing, I cant see how we would offer a 4 year deal and guaranteed starts. Both of which I imagine he would have wanted to have stayed.

Better to cut our losses in that sense and look to improve with younger and better. Brownhill looks just that so we just need backup for Brownhill now.

Looks like a good move for all parties. Even at ‘Just’ £40k a week he would have cost us close to another £10m without a signing on fee. And during the current climate its a lot for a player who isnt likely to be first choice and we have just forked out on Brownhill.

We do need another body at least in there though. Hope we go younger.’

‘Good luck to the lad, but he wanted to leave Burnley: we will not miss him, it will be interesting to see how many games he starts for Newcastle.’

‘Steve Bruce said today that he’s got him four years later because Hull couldn’t afford him then.’

‘He’s going to have to hope Bruce keeps his job.’

‘Good luck to him

A career that promised much but at times he flattered to deceive.

Not the big signing Toon fans crave.’

‘I wanted him to stay. I dread to think how much we’d have to spend to bring in a player of his ilk.

Hopefully JBG will stay fit out in the right and Josh will continue how he has started so let’s see what happens.

Since he was ‘retired’ from that forward role, he has been a very steady player for us out on the right or more inside.

Wish him luck, except for the obvious.’

‘Really highlights how light in midfield we are.

A team we have finished higher than in 4 out of the last 5 seasons has two more CMs than us currently.

Be interesting to see where in the pecking order he is?

Can’t see him getting ahead of any of there current 4 apart from maybe Hayden.’

‘They gave Alan Pardew a 10 year deal and have only just stopped paying him.

Perhaps they might try to get Gibson off his backside by throwing some of Mike’s money at him on a very long term contract.’

‘Best wishes to Jeff Hendrick, one of my favourite Burnley players.

Sean Dyche obviously thought he was a top player in our system and if SD thinks that, it is good enough for me

Will cost us £10 million to replace.

Newcastle have got themselves a bargain.’

‘Absoloute apathy.

Was good when he slotted in as a cover right midfielder. Never did enough centrally which was his natural position and where he was purchased to play.

We are at a time when we need to refresh the squad and the move suits both parties especially considering we should and probably have been looking to sign a new right midfielder this window regardless of the job Jeff did there or not.

Coupled with Brownhill’s cameos on the right and not looking out of place I’m not sure Jeff would have actually been in the plans much next season other than as a cover for cork/westwood/brownhill in the centre or behind the right wing spots (hopefully including new).

I’d also be hoping a new younger centre mid option might come in this window (Gallagher?) which again would put him a further slot behind in the pecking order.

If nothing else I hope Jeff leaving has forced the chairman’s hand into a few new signings, that would be one of the best contributions he’s made for us.

Goodbye Jeff.’

‘I would have preferred to retain Hedrick’s services mainly for his versatility, but a 4 year contract on fairly hefty wages for a 28 year-old is a big outlay.

From Newcastle’s POV, they’ve secured a steady experienced PL player on a free transfer, so they’ll no doubt consider that as good business, which it is for them, whether Jeff will be an automatic name on their team sheet we’ll have to wait and see, but given the fact Steve Bruce has been courting him since his time at Hull suggests he rates him highly, and he’ll be a good fit into Newcastle’s system.

Good luck Jeff you never give less than 100% when called upon, even when it wasn’t in your preferred position, you always put in a shift for the team and the gaffer, and that’s all fans can ask for.’

‘Good luck to him, that’s a great contract he’s got himself. I can’t see him playing as much football as he has with us though.’

‘All the very best to Jeff, hope things work out how he hopes up there.’

‘I wish him all the best

No great loss for us.’

‘So you consider it to be no great loss to lose the player who has played more games for us than anyone but the two centre halves in what have been our best four years in a long, long time.’

‘I too wish him all the best, but I can’t think too many Burnley fans will be thinking ” Oh Christ, We’re up against Hendrick today.”

A steady performer, not an outstanding performer.’

‘I think the conflicting views about how good Hendrick was for us are based on a misunderstanding of what he actually did for us.

For me, his best quality was his willingness to self sacrifice for the good of the team in every way.’

‘I can honestly say I have never thought Hendrick was decent for us. I can’t even remember one game where I would say he was MOTM.’

