Brentford announce new signing which triggers £3m fee for Newcastle United

Brentford have announced on Monday morning that they have landed Ivan Toney.

Their official statement (see below) says that the 24 year old striker will train with his new team-mates today, then officially sign a five year contract on Tuesday.

Interesting to see how the former Newcastle United striker does in his step up to the Championship, especially joining Brentford who were unlucky not to go up last season.

Of even more interest to Newcastle United and especially Mike Ashley, the Ivan Toney transfer will now trigger a payout to NUFC.

At the end of last week, Craig Hope of The Mail reported that he had been told that Newcastle United had a 30% sell-on clause for Ivan Toney, the striker sold to Peterborough by Newcastle in August 2018 for £500,000.

Toney’s transfer fee has been widely reported to be £10m as he joins Brentford, which would add £3m to the Newcastle United transfer budget. Who knows how many more free transfers that could lead to…

Ivan Toney was one of the five signings made ahead of the 2015/16 relegation season, arriving for £500,000 from Northampton.

Never really getting a chance at St James Park, the young striker only got 10 minutes of Premier League action and then after a series of loan moves, finally got that permanent one to Peterborough.

After scoring 40 goals in 63 League One starts (and 13 sub appearances), this summer saw numerous reports stating that this would now be time for Ivan Toney to move up one, or even possibly two, divisions.

Ironic that Newcastle benefit from a lower division club spending £10m or more on a striker, when with only 12 days to go until the season starts, Mike Ashley has refused to allow NUFC to strengthen a pool of strikers that only delivered six PL goals between the four of them last season.

Interesting to see whether an addition of £3m to the buy a player fund and the reports that Dwight Gayle is now out for at least three months, will change Ashley’s stance. Whilst we also have the ‘small’ problem of Joelinton and Muto not being so far in pre-season training and friendly matches, with the club refusing to comment.

Andy Carroll has started the pre-season in goalscoring form with a goal in each of the two friendlies.

However, with his injury record and the fact Carroll hasn’t scored a single Premier League goal these past 29 months, putting a reliance on him providing the necessary goals in 2020/21 would be reckless beyond belief.

Brentford official announcement:

Ivan Toney will officially become a Brentford player tomorrow, Tuesday 1 September, joining from Sky Bet League One club Peterborough United.

The highly-sought after 24-year-old will train with his new teammates today ahead of signing on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Toney was announced as the League One Player of the Year on Thursday after netting 24 times in 32 league games for The Posh last season. That tally included a hat-trick against Rochdale in September and nine goals in his final seven games before the season was curtailed, all of which United won.

Brentford FC Head Coach, Thomas Frank said:

“I’d like to welcome Ivan to the club. We are adding a hungry, ambitious, hard-working striker to the group here. He fits what I want in a striker; he is a goalscorer, he gets into good positions in the box, he is good playing on the last line, and will contribute to our link-up play.

“Our strikers are a big part of our pressing game, and Ivan, with his work ethic, will help us with that. I have been impressed with his mentality and attitude; he fits our brief of being confident but humble. He really wants to come to this Club and help us achieve our aims going forward.”

