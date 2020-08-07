News

Boris Johnson backs Newcastle United fans – Says Premier League have to make statement on takeover

Boris Johnson has today backed calls from both Newcastle fans and MPs for the Premier League to give transparency and make a public statement on the Newcastle United takeover farce.

The Premier League having prevaricated for 17 weeks without making a decision.

Amanda Staveley claiming that it had been made clear by the Premier League that they were going to prolong the situation indefinitely, in an attempt to force the consortium to give up.

Then the consortium did indeed announce eight days ago that they were pulling their offer, although since then, the Reuben brothers, Amanda Staveley and Mike Ashley have all gone public in asserting that they hope the deal could still be done

Friday’s Boris Johnson revelation has came from the NUST, who via Twitter (see below) have said the Prime Minister has now supported calls by the Independent Football Ombudsman asking the Premier League to make a statement regarding the takeover of Newcastle United.

They quote Boris Johnson (pictured above with Jamie Reuben, who was set to be on the board at NUFC, post-takeover): “…agree with their conclusion that the Premier League should make a statement on this case. I am pleased that the Ombudsman has committed to advising the Premier League to provide a statement.”

In calling for transparency and answers from the Premier League, regarding the Newcastle United takeover situation, NUST launched the initiative of supplying a one minute easy online template prepared letter for fans to use, the NUST board also wrote themselves to the 30 North East MPs, with 19 of them having committed to help by Friday morning.

The PM stated, in an email our of our members that ..”agree with their conclusion that the Premier League should make a statement on this case. I am pleased that the Ombudsman has committed to advising the Premier League to provide a statement.” — NUFC Supporters Trust (NUST) (@nufctrust) August 7, 2020

Send a letter to your MP now

As of Friday afternoon, there have been over 6,500 letters sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there. All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative on Wednesday morning, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP:

Petition

Separate from the NUST initiative, Newcastle fans set up a petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League’s takeover process.

On Friday afternoon that has passed the 91,000 signature mark, go HERE to sign and help it get to 100,000+.

