Astonishing support as 80 MPs back Newcastle fans call for Premier League transparency on takeover

Great news that Newcastle fans now have the backing of at least 80 MPs as they strive for answers from the Premier League.

NUST confirming on Thursday that ‘More that FIFTY MPs outside of the North East have written to Richard Masters and the Premier League echoing our calls for transparency, well done to all of our members outside the North East for getting this amazing response.’

This follows previous confirmations that pretty much all of the 30 MPs representing north east constituencies, had committed to writing to the Premier League on behalf of concerned fans / constituents, making it at least 80 MPs who have been happy to answer the call.

That is quite astounding, meaning at least one in eight of the UK’s MPs are calling on the Premier League to step up and tell both Newcastle fans and other supporters, exactly what has gone on.

Meanwhile, the petition calling for an independent investigation into the Premier League takeover process has now passed the 108,000 signatory mark.

If you haven’t already done so, send a letter to your MP and sign the petition via the links below, to do both will take only two minutes of your time.

Send a letter

There have been 7,599 letters (as of 6.20pm on Thursday 13 August) sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there.

All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP.

Petition

Separate from the NUST initiative, Newcastle fans set up a petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League’s takeover process.

That now stands at 108,191 signatures (at 6.20pm on Thursday 13 August), go HERE to sign and help it rise even further.

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

