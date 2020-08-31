Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan this latest shambles is just another day at the office

I’ve been a long suffering Newcastle United fan for 50 years plus.

Many times I have thought surely we can’t sink any lower…but time and time again we achieve it.

If any club knows how to build hopes up and then give you a Vinny / Gazza style squeeze between the legs, we’re it.

I wrote an article on here a few months ago and it was doubts about the Newcastle United takeover.

However, despite those remaining doubts at the time, I was for once expectant…we would win the league within two years and be in a place we rightfully should be.

But wait I thought, come back to your senses, I’m a Newcastle United fan and if disaster can happen in the most impossible situations, we can achieve it, so the kick in the mouth was still possible, I’ve replaced my dentures more times than I can remember.

However, a new low was possible after all, only this one would prolong things for months.

Now a newly promoted club in the shape of Leeds United is spending to stay in our league, no doubt ready to do the double over us.

Our injury list has begun even earlier than normal this time, before the season even begins.

Not to worry though, the saga continues while we scrape around for free transfers and Accrington Stanley’s top striker, while Joelinton, our supposed striker, seems to be deemed a winger now.

Could it be to get him as far away from goal as possible?

So a search goes on to replace the £40m man.

If a Martian appeared he would read the above as some type of joke but in the life of a Newcastle United fan, it is just another day at the office!

