As a Newcastle United fan, how much are you looking forward to the 2020/21 season? Vote now

Exactly how much are you looking forward to the 2020/21 season as things currently stand?

The fixtures are yet to be released but the Premier League have already announced that Saturday 12 September 2020 with see the new season kick off, only 37 days from now.

As a Newcastle United fan, here are a few things to consider as you decide just how much you are looking forward to the players stepping back out onto a competitive pitch…

No Newcastle United takeover.

Mike Ashley still in control.

No fans allowed into St James Park when the new season starts.

Steve Bruce remains as NUFC Head Coach.

It is now day 11 of the summer transfer window and the only NUFC business so far, is a new third choice goalkeeper on a free transfer.

Lee Charnley is still the Managing Director.

A Newcastle United team will be back playing football for us to watch, albeit on our TV screens.

So taking all of that into consideration, cast your vote.

For the purposes of this poll, 100 represents you couldn’t possibly be looking forward more to a new season than you do now, whilst 0 is you couldn’t possibly be looking forward to it less.