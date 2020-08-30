Opinion

Arsenal fans comment on Rob Holding loan move to Newcastle United

Rob Holding appears to be set for a move to Newcastle United and Arsenal fans have been commenting on what appears to be an imminent deal.

Not the most obvious position to be targeting for Newcastle fans, as centre-back appears to be where NUFC have the most strength in depth.

However, widespread reports across the media (Mail, Sky Sports, Telegraph etc) confirm that talks have taken place and are ongoing, including claims that the loan move to Tyneside has only been delayed due to Arsenal needing Rob Holding to play in the Community Shield.

A combination of injuries and waiting for new signings to be completed, meaning Mikel Arteta needed the defender to stick around a little longer.

Whilst the centre-back has played 40 times in (domestic and European) cup competitions for Arsenal, he turns 25 next month and has started only 33 Premier League games.

Rob Holding has made three starts in finals at Wembley and won the FA Cup twice in 2017 and 2020 (both 2-1 v Chelsea) and the Community Shield yesterday.

Interesting to see what Arsenal fans have made of what appears to be an imminent loan move to Newcastle United.

A wide range of views but Arsenal fans not seeing Holding as first choice for them and differing opinions on whether they want him to stay as a back-up. Also mentions of Steve Bruce being able to improve him as a player if he heads to Tyneside on loan…

Having spent around nine months out from December 2018 with an ACL knee ligament injury, some Arsenal fans see it as understandable that a club would want to take the centre-back on loan, at least at first, rather than a permanent deal.

Mike Ashley has made clear that the Newcastle’s transfer window revolves around free transfers and loan deals, though whilst there is no limit on loans from overseas, a deal for Rob Holding would take up one of only two allowed loan deals for Premier League players coming to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle do have plenty of centre-backs but three of them only have a year left on their deals (Schar, Clark, Fernandez) and plenty of them have had injury problems, plus it is an ageing squad so maybe United needing youth and extra pace at the back as an option. Interesting to see that if Rob Holding does come in, whether anybody will leave.

Arsenal fans comment via their Arsenal Mania and Gooners World message boards:

‘Thought Rob played well [on Saturday], good luck to him at Newcastle!’

‘Holding with another good peformance [in Community Shield win over Liverpool].

Our most talented CB out of last season’s CBs’

‘Most people seem to realise that he is just not very good.

He has been very overrated by many for a long time.

His supposedly great performance in the final in 2017 and his run in the side when we went on that unbeaten run under Emery probably explains why, even though that run was very underwhelming.

The fact that he is English and seems very likeable helps him too, and many Arsenal-fans probably still have this hope of another Adams.

I know many say he will have a solid career in the PL for the likes of Burnley or WBA but I am not so sure.

Very likeable guy but I would sell for anything above 5M.’

‘I personally felt that he was having a good spell under Emery, being a starter until that injury at Old Trafford.

These types of knee injuries can take something out of a player as well, we’ve seen it with Walcott and Bellerin too.

Anyway, can’t see him being a starter for us with these defenders we’re signing.

Could keep him as a cheap backup, or sell to a club like Leeds. I’m indifferent about either option really.’

‘Looks solid enough most games for us does Rob.

He’s never going to be Nesta but he hasn’t made the blaring errors that Mustafi has done for us over the years.

I’d rather support him when he does play for us than hope he makes a mistake to say I told you so.’

‘English mustafi.’

‘Let’s give the guy some love. Played well [in Community Shield] I think.’

‘Yeah, solid game. Newcastle, I’m sorry but he costs 50M.’

‘He weren’t terrible, but he is terrible. No future for him here so we need him gone.

A loan isn’t ideal, but will do for now.’

‘He played well knowing full well that he’s likely to leave soon. Holding deserves due credit.’

‘Chambers and Holding are fine for fourth & fifth choice CBs IMO.’

‘I’d rather he go on a permanent deal if he’s going but I suppose a loan move makes sense. We’ve too many centre-backs. Hopefully we can shift Sokratis too.

I think we’ll go into the season with Luiz, Saliba, Gabriel, Mari, Mustafi and Chambers. Probably one too many.’

‘That’s the price we pay for his injury record. Why pay a fee and take him on permanently when he’s likely to get injured again.

We have the same problem with Mhikytaryan even though he’s been great for Roma.’

‘He is ok back up, we have others that need shot of first, kos and sok should be above him on the need to go list.’

‘Always done the job when called upon and a promising talent when first signed but I just think injury’s have ruined his development for me though, he’s one the centre backs we need to cash in on.’

‘He can learn off Bruce.’

‘Holding wouldn’t be the first defender I’d sell but he seems far more likely to attract interest. I think if we got a 10-15m offer that’d be decent.’

‘Stay fit, play games and learn off Bruce who was a quality cb.

I don’t think his time with us is at an end but this loan needs to be a good one for him.’

‘I actually think he’s a decent player – just doesn’t suit playing out from the back or in a mobile back 3.’

