Opinion

Are 3 of these 10 going to be worse than Newcastle United and save them from relegation?

Newcastle United fans are yet again having to look down rather than up.

As things look now, there is no imminent takeover coming along to save us.

So we are yet again reliant on the Mike Ashley approach to running a Premier League football club.

Inevitably that means looking at the rivals for a relegation spot, rather than those clubs towards the top end.

Looking at the bookmaker odds on Premier League relegation, it becomes obvious that they see a very clear split throughout the division.

As well as the ‘big six’, bookies William Hill also see Everton (25/1), Wolves (40/1) and Leicester (40/1) not getting close to any trouble.

Instead, they see it as very much a case of three from these eleven to go down:

1/1 Fulham

11/10 West Brom

2/1 Newcastle United

2/1 Aston Villa

9/4 Crystal Palace

3/1 Burnley

7/2 Leeds

4/1 West Ham

4/1 Sheffield United

4/1 Brighton

6 Southampton

No surprise to see two (Fulham and West Brom) of the three promoted clubs as favourites to go down. Last season, Sheffield United were heavy favourites to go down but had a great season in the end, whilst fellow promoted side Aston Villa just stayed up, Norwich bottom and straight back down.

No surprise looking at these new odds to see Newcastle joint third favourites for the drop with Villa.

In the final 20 matches of last season, Newcastle under Steve Bruce had the third worst form, only winning four of the twenty games.

Widespread reports claim that Mike Ashley has made clear to Bruce that loans and free transfers will be the main aim in these coming weeks. Very worrying as pretty much every other rival club is seemingly set to be spending money to try and ensure safety.

From the other 10 clubs above, I think Southampton, Sheffield United and Burnley will definitely be ok.

I also think West Ham will do better, whilst Leeds are spending money and adding to what looks a decent team.

So as well as the other two promoted clubs, that leaves Palace, Villa and Brighton, as well as Newcastle United.

Looking into my crystal ball, as things stand I think I would see it as having to rely on Fulham and West Brom slipping straight back, which to me then leaves it as three way fight between Newcastle, Palace and Brighton, as I think Villa will spend again to get away from the very bottom.

With both Palace and Brighton having far better managers than Newcastle, I think you have to have major concerns.

In the very final analysis I see it as a toss of the coin between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace to get the third relegation spot.

Of course that could all change with a takeover, if Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce are replaced by ambitious owners and a top level manager.

You live in hope but in reality…

