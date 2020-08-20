Opinion

Another increase in number of Premier League Live TV games for 2020/21 as PL ignore agreement

Premier League live TV games – An extra 20 agreed for the 2020/21 season.

However, no blanket broadcast as happened with PL restart in June 2020, despite behind closed doors matches being the state of play at the start of the 2020/21 season.

The Premier League has now confirmed that an additional 20 matches will be shown by the various broadcasters this coming season, taking the total from 200 up to 220 for the 2020/21 season.

This is how many Premier League Live TV games were shown in the UK in each period since the PL was formed in 1992:

60 1992-2001

106 2001-2004

138 2004-2013

154 2013-2016

168 2016-2019

***200 2019-2022

220 2020/21

When the current deal was originally confirmed for the period 2019-2022, for the first time a majority of Premier League matches would be shown live, with 200 of the 380 broadcast live in the UK.

However, that has now being rewritten, with at least 220 of the 380 Premier League matches to be shown on live TV in the 2020/21 season.

The Mail report that clubs tried to obtain permission to live stream games that would not be broadcast live by the main broadcasters, as EFL clubs do with their iFollow service, however, this was blocked by Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

Those broadcasters will show the 20 extra games next season with Sky Sports getting an additional 12, BT Sport six and Amazon Prime an additional two.

Hopefully these extra 20 Premier League Live TV games will be front loaded to the start of the season, as we all know fans won’t be allowed in for the early matches. With no certainty of course on the later matches either.

