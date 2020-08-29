Match Reports

Andy Carroll scores again and United win with late penalty – Newcastle 2 Barnsley 1

Newcastle 2 Barnsley 1 – Saturday 29 August 1pm

The Newcastle United training ground hosting the second pre-season friendly.

A 3-0 win over Crewe having kicked off proceedings earlier this week as the Magpies prepare for the 2020/21 season.

Two weeks to go until the season kicks off and with no money spent so far in the transfer window, only free transfers Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick added to the squad.

The starting Newcastle team v Barnsley including the former Burnley midfielder in this line-up:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Carroll

Mark Gillespie amongst the subs but no sign of Jamaal Lascelles and Matty Longstaff in the squad for this friendly.

Schar, Gayle and Dubravka are out injured, whilst still no comment from the club on the ongoing absences of Joelinton and Muto throughout the whole of pre-season so far.

A quiet opening saw Barnsley carve out a couple of chances without testing Karl Darlow, only for Andy Carroll to give United the lead with his second goal in two games. Shelvey and Ritchie setting up the striker in the 27th minute for the opening goal.

Shelvey then quickly almost made it 2-0, only for it to need Karlow Darlow to make a smart save from Chaplin just before half-time to keep Newcastle ahead.

The only change for the second half seeing Mark Gillespie replace Karl Darlow.

Ten minutes into the second period and it was 1-1. Ritzmaier with the equaliser.

Matt Ritchie then failed to beat the keeper when one on one, before with half an hour to go, Steve Bruce made wholesale changes.

On came Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Jacob Murphy, Christian Atsu, Miguel Almiron & Allan Saint-Maximin

Off went Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Andy Carroll.

With little action at either end, the NUFC Head Coach made his final two subs on 74 minutes, with Barlaser and Saivet replacing Shelvey and Hayden.

Three minutes later and Jacob Murphy won the game for the hosts, brought down in the area, the winger getting up and scoring the penalty winner himself.

Almiron and Murphy threatened to extend the winning margin but it ended 2-1 to Newcastle United and next up they travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

As always, you can’t read too much into friendlies, however, always better to be winning than losing. Even though not the toughest of oppositions as Barnsley only survived dropping into League One on the final day of last season.

At the same time, worrying to see Lascelles missing today, as well as having Dubravka, Gayle and Schar out injured, plus Joelinton on the missing list.

Also, listed below is a summer timetable, showing important dates and moments to note:

Hopefully in the days and weeks to come, we will be adding in a few credible new signings…

Friday 3 July – New third choice keeper Mark Gillespie signs on a free transfer

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle end season with 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, ending the season with 4 wins in final 20 games

Monday 27 July – Summer transfer window opens

Thursday 30 July – Saudi PIF release statement saying pulling out of Newcastle United takeover.

Friday 14 August – Premier League / Richard Masters finally respond with public letter on NUFC takeover.

Friday 21 August – Steve Bruce says that Saivet, Lazaar and Aarons are on transfer list (not exactly news as this has been case for years!)

Saturday 22 August – Matty Longstaff signs new two year contract.

Monday 24 August – Jeff Hendrick signs on a free.

Tuesday 25 August (2pm) – Newcastle win 3-0 in friendly against Crewe at training camp base near York

Wednesday 26 August – The club refuse to comment on the absence so far of Joelinton and Muto in pre-season.

Friday 28 August – First set of live TV Premier League choices announced, not a single NUFC game chosen.

Saturday 29 August (1pm) – Newcastle beat Barnsley 2-1 in friendly at NUFC training ground.

Tuesday 1 September (1pm) – Friendly v Middlesbrough at Boro training ground.

Saturday 5 September – Newcastle v Stoke, final pre-season friendly, 3pm kick-off at St James Park.

Saturday 5 and Tuesday 8 September – First international ‘break’ of season, England play Iceland and Denmark

Saturday 12 September – (Premier League kick-off) West Ham (a)

Tues/Wed 15/16 September – League Cup second round

Saturday 19 September – Brighton (h)

Tues/Wed 22/23 September – League Cup third round

Saturday 26 September – Spurs (a)

Tues/Wed 29/30 September – League Cup fourth round

Saturday 3 October – Burnley(H) and the first chance of some fans potentially being let into St James Park, news awaited.

Monday 5 October – Summer transfer window closes

Thursday 8 October, Sunday 11 October and Wednesday 14 October – Second international ‘break’ of season, England play Wales, Belgium and Denmark

Saturday 17 October – Man Utd (h)

Saturday 24 October – Wolves (a)

Saturday 31 October – Everton (h)

Saturday 7 November – Southampton (a)

Sunday 15 November and Wednesday 18 November – Third international ‘break’ of season, England play Belgium and Iceland.

