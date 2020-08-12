Opinion

An open letter to Gary Hoffman – Chairman of the Premier League

Most of you will easily recall that Richard Masters is the CEO of the Premier League, very much the public face of it, however, the vast majority of you couldn’t name the Chairman of the Premier League.

The now former Chairman of Monzo Bank, Gary Hoffman, only took up the post five weeks ago, at the beginning of June 2020.

So basically, Hoffman started his job right in the middle of this Newcastle United takeover saga / charade.

What role or influence will he have in / on it in his capacity as Premier League Chairman?

Steve Hogg has written to Gary Hoffman…

Dear Mr Hoffman,

Congratulations on your recent appointment to the role of Chairman at the Premier League.

I’m sure you will be aware of the damaging scandal being played out in public about the League’s handling of the Owner and Director Test appertaining to the take over NUFC.

I won’t bore you by repeating the reasons why so many supporters and others feel badly let down and aggrieved. Suffice it to say the demand for answers (joined by dozens of MPs, the PM and the IFO now) won’t go away.

Your CEO has proved unwilling or incapable of dealing with the innumerable calls for answers and he and his executive team are perceived to have acted improperly by contravening the League’s own rules and values and much heat and light has been shone on them to date.

You, by contrast, appear to be absent and largely uninvolved in the debate.

Residing in positions of high office in various blue chip companies (both in executive and non executive capacities) you will be familiar with the responsibilities that come with the privileges of Chairmanship.

The Institute of Directors defines the role, amongst other things, as:

* promoting and overseeing high standards of corporate governance

* mentoring and being a ‘sounding board’ to the CEO

* challenging the organisations executives

* ensuring effective communication

It’s time for you to emerge from the shadows and make an active contribution in line with your responsibilities. More specifically, to help facilitate an open and transparent statement from the League, addressing the relevant questions and grievances raised to date; with a view to concluding the O&D Test in short order.

Yours sincerely

Steve Hogg

