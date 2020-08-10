Opinion

Amazon, Richard Keys and a Japanese Admiral feature in Newcastle United Takeover letters to The Mag

The Newcastle United takeover is of course the big (only?) topic of discussion and letters / opinions continue to flow in on the subject.

Eleven days ago (30 July 2020), the announcement by the Saudi PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, was not what the NUFC fanbase were hoping to hear.

We are now 15 days into the summer transfer window and less than five weeks away from the 2020/21 season kicking off, yet the only thing on the agenda remains the collapse of the Newcastle United takeover.

if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place

I searched out and found the following which relates to the EPL test.

Have not seen any reports that finds the consortium or any member of the consortium guilty in LAW of any offence that would preclude them from taking ownership of Newcastle United Football Club.

The EPL would appear to be taking note of objections from some of the so called elite members. If this is so they are in my opinion, being party to a cartel.

It is certainly not sport.

Regards

George Carter

It may be named the “Premier League” but the management is anything but Premier.

G Thompson

Our friends at the Premier League, 11 days on and not a word about the Newcastle United takeover announcement by the consortium.

Richard Masters has gone missing and apparently is surprised at the storm that has headed his way.

I firmly believe that the Premier League will never comment because when / if they do, the questions they will prompt, will be never ending.

The Premier League and associates think they have this contained and only have to sit it out, as they did with the takeover.

However, the PL may have severely underestimated the Geordies and the devious Saudi PIF…

Anthony Stafford

Would it not be an equally good idea to have a template letter going to the Premier League (as well as the NUST one going to MPs)

The administration involved in replying to each letter would at worst cripple their administration.

If they didn’t reply it would further demonstrate their inabilities and could further damage their position.

I have already signed the petition as well and would gladly march in frustration, I am that angry.

Just an idea…

Regards

Sean

People are forgetting Gary Hoffman took over the CEO position of Premier League on June 1st.

I’d heard earlier this year that the takeover needed to be done before he took over because he was Richard’s big mate, but I thought they meant Masters, not Keys.

Things have gone from bad to worse re the takeover since Hoffman took over and then I saw the Keys video where he was waxing lyrical over Gary Hoffman. Since the takeover was called off the silence has been deafening from Richard Keys and he removed the video from twitter.

An inquiry into the Premier League is urgently needed.

It is also denying a region of the UK huge needed foreign investment.

Regards

Steve Lee

It has been announced that in the US, Amazon is looking into the possibility of taking vacant space in shopping malls. Where big stores, known as the anchor store are going bankrupt, they are leaving unused space in the Malls.

In the UK there are similar issues.

Perhaps if Amanda Staveley contacted Jeff Bezos he might be interested in investing in the club and the North East region and replacing PIF.

There will be space in the Metro Centre and he could site a distribution centre in the area creating jobs for local people.

Amazon on the Newcastle shirt and around St James’Park could replace Sports Direct. He is, I believe number one in the rich list with wealth at over £100bn.

Peter A

I am saddened by this whole affair, the area has been the poor relative to rest of the country (that’s not sour grapes) and certain people have taken away the chance for us to flourish.

May I quote from a Japanese admiral..’I fear that we might have woken a sleeping giant’

What right do people (they know who they are) have to hold us back?

Politics and anything else had no place in this process, shame on you all, I hope sleep well at night.

Baztoonnufc

