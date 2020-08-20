News

Amazon Prime confirm first two Newcastle United live TV matches of new 2020/21 season

The first two Newcastle United live TV matches have been confirmed of the new 2020/21 season.

That is the first two to be announced, not the first two that will be shown.

Amazon Prime having confirmed fixtures they will be broadcasting in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Last season, they broadcast two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in December 2019, which included Newcastle’s win at Sheffield United and the 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Amazon Prime will once again broadcast two full rounds of games in December 2020.

The first will be a midweek round on 15 / 16 December, then a second on 28 December.

Which means (see below) that the away match at Leeds will be broadcast, as well as Liverpool’s visit to St James Park.

Full list of Newcastle United Premier League fixtures (before live TV changes affect them):

12 Sep West Ham (a)

19 Sep Brighton (h)

26 Sep Tottenham (a)

3 Oct Burnley (h)

17 Oct Man United (h)

24 Oct Wolves (a)

31 Oct Everton (h)

7 Nov Southampton (a)

21 Nov Chelsea (h)

28 Nov Crystal Palace (a)

5 Dec Aston Villa (a)

12 Dec West Brom (h)

15 Dec Leeds (a)

19 Dec Fulham (h)

26 Dec Man City (a)

28 Dec Liverpool (h)

2 Jan Leicester (h)

12 Jan Sheffield United (a)

16 Jan Arsenal (a)

27 Jan Leeds (h)

30 January Everton (a)

3 Feb Crystal Palace (h)

6 Feb Southampton (h)

13 Feb Chelsea (a)

20 Feb Man United (a)

27 Feb Wolves (h)

6 Mar West Brom (a)

13 Mar Aston Villa (h)

20 Mar Brighton (a)

3 Apr Tottenham (h)

10 Apr Burnley (a)

17 Apr West Ham (h)

24 Apr Liverpool (a)

1 May Arsenal (h)

8 May Leicester (a)

12 May Man City (h)

15 May Sheffield United (h)

23 May Fulham (a)

