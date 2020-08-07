News

Amanda Staveley releases Friday night statement to Newcastle United fans

Amanda Staveley has released a statement on Friday night to Newcastle United fans.

The release came as part of an event organised by NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust.

The statement seeing Amanda Staveley, on behalf of the bidding consortium, thank the fans for their support.

Statement from Amanda Staveley released via NUST:

I would like to thank the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust and all Newcastle fans for their incredible backing and huge efforts over the past few days and beyond. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Speaking on behalf of myself and my husband, the Reuben family and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, we are not just overwhelmed by your support, we are humbled by it.

Our group has received emails and messages in the thousands and I can’t begin to tell you what that means to us. We do not take it for granted.

We understand that a strong Supporters’ Trust means a strong Newcastle.

And we understand and have seen again just how powerful and beautiful a united Newcastle can truly be.

Thank you again.

Amanda.’

Send a letter to your MP now

As of Friday afternoon, there have been over 6,500 letters sent to MPs by Newcastle fans, supporters asked to send one to your MP even if you don’t live in the North East, to get the message out there. All the better if the likes of Boris Johnson and his ministers are also receiving them.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched this new initiative on Wednesday morning, providing an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP:

Petition

Separate from the NUST initiative, Newcastle fans set up a petition calling on Boris Johnson to launch an independent investigation into the Premier League’s takeover process.

On Friday afternoon that has passed the 91,000 signature mark, go HERE to sign and help it get to 100,000+.

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

