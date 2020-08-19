News

All of the 2020 Summer Premier League transfers so far – Day 24 and counting

These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far.

This is now the 24th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.

For Newcastle fans, the uncertainty over the ownership of the club putting the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.

This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so after today, 47 more days of fun and games still to go.

However, with the way things have gone due to the virus impact, it is even more pressing to get transfers in early if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad…

The Newcastle squad reported back this week to begin preparations for the new season.

Whilst that new season is set to kick off in only 24 days time (12 September 2020).

As you can see, already 31 incoming Premier League transfers so far.

So far, Newcastle only bringing in a new third choice keeper in Mark Gillespie as one of those 31 (and that was several weeks before the window actually opened, Gillespie a free agent).

Whilst Newcastle United fail to act quickly (this is day 24 of the transfer window, only 24 days now until the Premier League starts again), the likes of Southampton, Leeds, West Ham and Brighton making moves to try and ensure they aren’t at the wrong end of the table.

Whilst maybe even more worrying, is that clubs such as Burnley, Southampton and others outside the usual top clubs, appear to be seriously chasing very credible transfer targets at credible PL league level prices (tens of millions). Meanwhile, Newcastle seemingly struggling to even get a very average (nine goals and five assists in four PL seasons) free transfer midfielder Jeff Hendrick over the line.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Arsenal

Willian (Chelsea) Free

George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed

Burnley

Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free

Everton

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m

Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

West Brom

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Wolves

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

