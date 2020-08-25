All 45 Premier League transfers so far including 3 for Newcastle – Day 30 of summer transfer window
These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far.
This is now the 30th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.
For Newcastle fans, the uncertainty over the ownership of the club putting the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.
This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so after today, 41 more days of fun and games still to go.
However, with the way things have gone due to the virus impact, it is even more pressing to get transfers in early if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad…
The Newcastle squad complete their week’s training camp near York today, in preparation for the new season.
Whilst that new season is set to kick off in only 18 days time (12 September 2020).
As you can see, already 45 incoming Premier League transfers so far.
So far, Newcastle United haven’t spent anything on transfer fees, the official Premier League site listing three free transfer signings for NUFC.
They are midfielder Jeff Hendrick who finally signed on Monday, following fellow free transfer Mark Gillespie – the new third choice keeper. Whilst the official PL site has also included Niall Brookwell in the new signings list, the 18 year old midfielder was released by Liverpool but has gone into the development set-up at Newcastle.
Difficult to believe that with just two and a half weeks to go until the Premier League starts, Newcastle haven’t spent a penny, nor added a single creative player or goalscorer.
Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:
Arsenal
Willian (Chelsea) Free
George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free
Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free
Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m
Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed
Brighton
Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free
Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed
Burnley
Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed
Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed
Will Rickard (Swansea) Free
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed
Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed
Chelsea
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m
Crystal Palace
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free
Everton
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free
Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m
Leeds
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed
Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m
Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed
Liverpool
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m
Manchester City
Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia
Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)
Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m
Scott Carson (Derby) Loan
Manchester United
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Sheffield United
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m
Tottenham
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
West Brom
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m
West Ham United
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m
Wolves
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free
