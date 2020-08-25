News

All 45 Premier League transfers so far including 3 for Newcastle – Day 30 of summer transfer window

These are the confirmed incoming Premier League transfers of the summer 2020 window so far.

This is now the 30th day of the Premier League summer transfer window.

For Newcastle fans, the uncertainty over the ownership of the club putting the lid on any ambition for the foreseeable future.

This window closes in England at 5pm on Monday 5 October, so after today, 41 more days of fun and games still to go.

However, with the way things have gone due to the virus impact, it is even more pressing to get transfers in early if you are to be properly prepared for the 2020/21 season. Especially if 2019/20 showed up clear weaknesses in the team / squad…

The Newcastle squad complete their week’s training camp near York today, in preparation for the new season.

Whilst that new season is set to kick off in only 18 days time (12 September 2020).

As you can see, already 45 incoming Premier League transfers so far.

So far, Newcastle United haven’t spent anything on transfer fees, the official Premier League site listing three free transfer signings for NUFC.

They are midfielder Jeff Hendrick who finally signed on Monday, following fellow free transfer Mark Gillespie – the new third choice keeper. Whilst the official PL site has also included Niall Brookwell in the new signings list, the 18 year old midfielder was released by Liverpool but has gone into the development set-up at Newcastle.

Difficult to believe that with just two and a half weeks to go until the Premier League starts, Newcastle haven’t spent a penny, nor added a single creative player or goalscorer.

Confirmed Premier League transfers so far in the 2020 Summer Transfer Window as listed by the Official Premier League site:

Arsenal

Willian (Chelsea) Free

George Lewis (Fram Larvik) Free

Tim Akinola (Huddersfied) £Undisclosed

Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord)

Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) £12m

Cedric Soares (Southampton) £Undisclosed

Brighton

Jensen Weir (Wigan) £0.5m

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free

Joel Veltman (Ajax) £Undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge) £Undisclosed

Burnley

Will Norris (Wolves) £Undisclosed

Marc Richter (Augsburg) £Undisclosed

Will Rickard (Swansea) Free

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading) £Undisclosed

Connor Barrett (Leicester) £Undisclosed

Chelsea

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) £48m

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Details £50m

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free

Jake Giddings (Unattached) Free

Everton

Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) £1.9m

Leeds

Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) £16m

Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan

Joe Gelhardt (Wigan) £Undisclosed

Illan Meslier (Lorient) £5m

Cody Drameh (Fulham) £Undisclosed

Liverpool

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) £12m

Manchester City

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) £Unknown – Swap deal with Félix Correia

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m (rising to £37m)

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) £41m

Scott Carson (Derby) Loan

Manchester United

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free

Sheffield United

Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) £18.5m

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) £12m

Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid) £11m

Tottenham

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton) £15m

Joe Hart (Burnley) Free

West Brom

Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon) £9m

West Ham United

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) £20m

Wolves

Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

