Alan Shearer needs to be moved to his rightful place when Newcastle United takeover happens

I was there on the day that that the Alan Shearer statue was unveiled outside of St James Park.

Initially, I watched the crowds gather from my place of work, from an elevated position.

As the great legend appeared up the hill, I dashed down the stairs to witness the proceedings. here he comes, the great man himself, a smile as wide as the Tyne Bridge.

He was laughing and joking with King Kev, as he closed in on his statue.

I really felt a lump in my throat, as he gazed up to his image and cracked a joke or two.

Typical Al, a true man of the people, and for the people.

But, as my lump and dizziness of nostalgia settled, a wave of sadness came over me. It was due to the fact that the statue is outside the Newcastle United land and I believe, built where a public toilet once stood.

I will never attach any blame on Freddie Shepherd for the location. We all know who is responsible for this travesty – Ashley. And I really felt for Big Al.

Surely he deserves to be relocated to stand aside the other Legends.

So when the takeover takes place (and it will happen someday), I hope the new owners move the statue to its rightful place, inside the grounds of St James Park / Newcastle United. There is no other place it should be.

Big Alan Shearer, the legend, right there facing the supporters as they file into the Cathedral on the Hill, beside Sir Bobby and Wor Jackie.

