After Arsenal FA Cup win – Updated table of most successful English football clubs in history

Who are the most successful English football clubs in history?

After Arsenal won the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Chelsea 2-1, an updated table has been published.

Fair to say that when it comes to looking at the most successful English football clubs in history, ‘history’ is most definitely the key word for Newcastle fans.

Table put together by the excellent Sporting Intelligence:

Looking at the top clubs in this list, this is how many years since each of those clubs last won a trophy:

0 – Liverpool

3 – Man Utd

0 – Arsenal

1 – Chelsea

24 – Aston Villa

0 – Man City

12 – Tottenham

25 – Everton

51 – Newcastle United

18 – Blackburn

40 – Wolves

30 – Forest

Newcastle United of course sticking out a mile, fully 51 years since silverware came our way.

A couple of points worth noting…

When Newcastle United won their last domestic trophy in 1955, that FA Cup win made NUFC the second most successful of English football clubs at that point.

Then 19 years later, ahead of the FA Cup final in 1974, at that point Newcastle United and Liverpool had won the same number of trophies.

Back to the present day and I think this following comparison pretty much sums up where we are now at, due to Mike Ashley destroying any ambition these past 13 years.

The media have described this 2019/20 season as a nightmare for Arsenal fans, yet they have won an FA Cup and qualified for Europe.

For Newcastle fans though, the media portray it as a SUCCESS that NUFC have avoided relegation and call us deluded if claiming that our sights should be higher than that. Then a takeover collapse to top things off…

