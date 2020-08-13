Opinion

‘A simple solution’ to Newcastle United takeover situation – Letters to The Mag

The Newcastle United takeover is of course the big (only?) topic of discussion and letters / opinions continue to flow in on the subject.

Fourteen days ago (30 July 2020), the announcement by the Saudi PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, was not what the NUFC fanbase were hoping to hear.

We are now 18 days into the summer transfer window and just four weeks away from the 2020/21 season kicking off, yet the only thing on the agenda remains the collapse of the Newcastle United takeover.

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United takeover (if you would like to send anything in, long or short (doesn’t have to be on the NUFC Takeover!), then [email protected] is the place)

I find it an absolute disgrace that we have heard nothing from the Premier League about the reasons for their delaying the takeover decision for Newcastle.

However, what also concerns me is the lack of response or comment from the other 19 premier league clubs.

After all, in Amanda Staveley’s immediate response to the collapse there was mention of other premier clubs putting forward negative views on the proposed deal, indeed two clubs were actually named in reports – Liverpool and Tottenham.

I think this needs to be looked into because why should these clubs be giving their twopence worth on something that has nothing to do with them?

Also, the Premier League, as per their rules, should not be taking into account any opinions of other clubs.

Chris McKenzie

Given that the EPL has said nothing, why can’t the seller and the buyer simply do the deal?

As I understand it, it’s a bit like buying a house. Contracts have been exchanged and all that needs to happen is the transaction needs to be completed by the buyer and the seller.

So if the Saudis hand over the money to Ashley then they will own the club. The club is “registered ” with the EPL so what is to stop the club continuing under new ownership?

If that was to happen what would the EPL do? They would have to make a statement. Is the EPL legally allowed to remove the club from the EPL? That would be interesting.

So I propose that Ashley and Amanda Stavely complete the deal. Ashley gets his money and we have new owners.

Peter Appleby

Newcastle fans should now consider a boycott of Sky Sports, this would have a greater effect than the petition, especially if we could get a 100,000 households to do this.

Paul Baird

The way the premier league has handled this process is a disgrace.

The longer Richard Masters and his cronies maintain silence is increasing my questions as to whether there are some sort of corrupt practices taking place?

The top owners will obviously be worried about losing money and also losing fans. Newcastle fans have undoubtedly proven themselves as the most loyal. Arsenal , Spurs and Chelsea fans haven’t had two recent relegations and spent most seasons fighting relegation. If they did, would they still turn up in their droves week after week ? I doubt it. An investigation MUST take place.

B Bingham

I am 65 years old, a lifelong fan of Newcastle, my brothers are season ticket holders, I was present when they won the Fairs Cup etc etc etc but that does not matter.

I find this whole affair has dragged our club, supporters, our city ,the people of that city, down to a new low.

It saddens me that outside forces have joined to stop our club from becoming what it should be, a great club.

What right do they have? NONE.

It is very easy to be bitter but we have waited a long long time.

B Venus

I’m a Geordie living in Scotland, have done for the last 30 years,

We should leave the English Premier League and join Scottish Premier league, along with other North East teams.

Less travel for our away support, we would be welcomed with open arms, Would boost smaller teams coffers up here, make the league more attractive and European football for us.

F.ck the English Premier.

Mick

Newcastle fans would sharp get answers if a few hundred of them demonstrated outside prem league headquarters.

Alan Gray

If there has been any influence on the EPL from certain Premier League clubs telling EPL to oppose the Newcastle United takeover…then the EPL is run by whoever these clubs are.

The EPL is going down the same path as the old FIFA governing body led by Sepp Blatter.

The EPL must be one of the wealthiest sporting institutions in the world but still they won’t say a word on the matter.

At the forefront for me is that if these opposing football clubs are influencing the breakdown, then these clubs should be made accountable.

We have to keep the pressure on the EPL, every decent fan in the world needs to know the answers to so many questions put to the EPL.

Chris Irving

With our Newcastle United takeover rapidly becoming a farce, despite many calls for transparency from the Premier League, a simple solution presents itself.

Our owner still wants to sell our club to the Saudi PIF led consortium who are still harbouring faint hopes of a decision. However, why doesn’t the deal just go through without the involvement of the English Premier League?

This course of action could bear fruits before the transfer window closes and the new season begins. It would be justified by the EPL’s refusal to make a decision and their continuing wall of silence.

All the MPs in England and even Boris Johnson will not make an iota of difference and time is rapidly running out.

With this matter now firmly in the public eye, the EPL would find it very hard to take any action against us as money would have changed hands and they would not risk fallout from the Saudis or direct governmental intervention, as they have now been clearly cast as the villains of the piece.

The Saudis recently stated that they were still waiting upon approval from the EPL which seems a very short-sighted and futile response from one of the world’s richest and most powerful nations. Indeed I am very surprised that they didn’t threaten to cancel all trade deals with the UK in retaliation to the EPL’s regionalist stance and shameful treatment of our club and city.

So I’d like to think that I have started the ball rolling and if anyone is reading this who has the influence with the Saudis to make this suggestion a reality, please feel free to take action.

Also, it is time for Saudi Arabia to flex their financial muscles and send a message to the EPL that they don’t need the approval of a petty anti-football organisation to make one of the most ambitious takeovers of an English football club into a new and prosperous reality.

So come on Saudi PIF – buy our club and make our wildest dreams come true!

Steve Pearce

