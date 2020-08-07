News

2019/20 Premier League Goal of The Season nominations include this stunning Newcastle United goal

The nominations for the 2019/20 Premier League Goal of The Season have been revealed.

There are nine nominations and they include the cracking goal Kevin de Bruyne scored at St James Park in the 2-2 draw.

More interestingly, they also include that stunning Newcastle United goal Matty Longstaff scored to beat Manchester United in October.

To vote for Matty’s goal go HERE.

The club have announced the 20 year old’s nomination (see below) and no doubt many fans will find it ironic that they are doing this, despite Matty Longstaff no longer being an NUFC player.

Mike Ashley deeming him not worthy of a market level contract and so as things stand, the midfielder is no longer contracted to the club AND if he ends up signing elsewhere, Newcastle United will receive only £400,000 development compensation.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Matty Longstaff’s winner against Manchester United has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Budweiser Goal of the Season award.

On his league debut for the Magpies last October, Longstaff powered a low shot from 22 yards beyond David de Gea to score what proved to be the only goal of the game.

It earned the North Shields-born youngster the Premier League Budweiser Goal of the Month prize as well as Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month, and now it has been shortlisted for the league’s annual award.

Eight other strikes are also on the shortlist, including Kevin De Bruyne’s effort for Manchester City against the Magpies last November.

The Belgian has a second nomination, for his goal against Norwich City in July, while Harvey Barnes (for Leicester City against Sheffield United last August), Moussa Djenepo (for Southampton against the Blades last September), Son Heung-min (for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley in December), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (for Brighton & Hove Albion against Chelsea in January), Matej Vydra (for Burnley against Southampton in February) and Bruno Fernandes (for Manchester United against Brighton in June) are also up for the award.

Voting is now open here and closes at 6pm on Monday, 10th August.’

