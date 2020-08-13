News

13 MPs pledge support as over 5,000 Newcastle United takeover fan letters sent re Premier League

Cross party support from 13 north east MPs has been shown in order to assist fans wanting transparency and answers from the Premier League, regarding the Newcastle United takeover situation.

An update on Wednesday night from NUST named the 13 MPs (see below) who have so far came out to offer their help and support.

To help Newcastle fans do their bit and involve their MPs with the lack of transparency from the Premier League, the Trust launched a new initiative on Wednesday morning.

After releasing a statement earlier on Wednesday morning, NUST then provided an easy template to use which provides a standard letter to be sent to your MP (or you can write your own / personalise it).

The whole process is only a one minute job and when you enter your postcode it then ensures your letter is emailed to the MP for your own constituency. Just click HERE to start the one minute process of sending the email to your MP:

In less than 24 hours, amazingly over 5,005 letters (at 8.20am on Thursday) have been sent to MPs, with especially those based on Tyneside or close by, saying they had been inundated by letters from Newcastle fans.

If you haven’t sent a letter to your MP yet, do so now. Especially if you live in the north east and don’t see your MP in the list below.

It is not a name and shame exercise, simply alerting them and convincing that this is an important issue not just for Newcastle fans but also for the whole region that would have benefited from inward investment, that would have spread far beyond buying football players.

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) Update to members – 5 August 2020:

The Trust has written to every single North East MP asking for a cross-party consensus from all North East MPs to tackle the issue of transparency from the Premier League. Just like supporters their voice is louder together and this is an issue that transcends football.

The region has been deprived of much-needed investment from the proposed buyers of Newcastle United.

We hope MPs will hear the Trusts call and work together on top of some of the excellent work individual MPs have done. So far there has been incredible to pressure the Premier League for transparency work or a positive response to the Trust from

Ian Mearns (Labour – Gateshead)

Kate Osbourne (Labour – Jarrow)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle Central)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Sunderland West)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Alex Cunningham (Labour – Stockton North)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour – South Shields)

Catherine McKinnel (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Wansbeck)

Mary Kelly (Labour – City of Durham)

If you live in the North East and your MP is not on this list we urge you to email your MP using our action tool – it takes seconds to do and our letter template is already loaded ready for you to send.

An incredible 4,000 letters have been emailed to MPs in the United Kingdom since we launched this morning. That is a huge response and we are not done yet.

It is crucial that the Premier League are accountable to supporters and the best method we have as citizens is through our elected representatives.

We have been blown away by the response so far – let’s see if you, the members can smash this total (wherever you live in the UK) and prompt the UK government to get the answers fans deserve from the Premier League.

The ball is rolling, we at the Trust urge you to use our online tool (which automatically locates your MP based on the postcode you enter) and send the letter to your MP. As a constituent you can ask your MP to help you get transparency from the PL on the proposed takeover process involving Newcastle United.

To send the letter click here. We need you. The people of the North East need us.

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

