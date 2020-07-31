Opinion

You have to ask yourself who are the winners in this Newcastle United takeover collapse?

So there we have it.

Once again the North East has been deprived of valuable investment.

A football club and its fans have been deprived of any hope for the future and for what?

I bet there is one particularly relieved southerner who can now trot out some pathetic statement about rules and procedures, safe in his office in London.

There will also be some delighted journalists too, who have not only fulfilled their political bias but also their regional hatred of the North East and our club.

No doubt they will go in to overdrive about how it’s the right decision, as we get relegated again and the top six remain the same for the foreseeable.

As for the present…

That now leaves us still owned by the most unfit owner that football has ever seen.

No doubt Mike Ashley won’t mind one bit.

He’s got £17m in his back pocket and it’s the end of season sales again!

If there is any justice in the world then this economic recession will see the Premier League fall flat on its face as the money dries up.

I’m totally and utterly sick of football and the greedy hypocrites that run it.

