Winner of June 2020 Premier League player of the month announced after Allan Saint-Martin nominated

Allan Saint-Maximin was nominated for the June 2020 Premier League player of the month award.

This award also taking the March pre-lockdown games into consideration.

Allan Saint-Maximin scoring the winner and man of the match against Southampton in March, then scoring the opener and also MOTM against Sheffield United.

No goals but still rated man of the match by readers of The Mag in the 1-1 draw against Villa.

A bit unlucky with the way the matches have fallen, as four of the other nominations playing five times in the qualifying period and the other one in four matches.

ASM getting his hat-trick of assists at Bournemouth a day too late to be taken into consideration for this award and only three matches qualifying.

Also nominated were Wolves’ Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, Manchester United pair Bruno Fernandez and Anthony Martial and Southampton’s Danny Ings.

The votes of the public were combined with those of the 20 club captains, plus a panel of football experts, to decide the winner.

On Friday morning the Premier League have announced the winner of this June 2020 Premier League player of the Month:

‘Bruno Fernandes has been named the EA SPORTS Player of the Month for June, winning the award for the second time in succession.

Fernandes becomes only the seventh player in history to earn the prize twice in a row, having claimed February’s accolade, and the first to do so from the start of his Premier League career.

The Portuguese earned his latest award after scoring four goals, including a double against Brighton & Hove Albion and a penalty at Tottenham Hotspur in June. He also found the net at Everton, with the performances in the first half of March also taken into account.

The Manchester United midfielder enters an elite club last joined by Mohamed Salah in 2017/18, following on from Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dennis Bergkamp and Robbie Fowler.

He topped a shortlist that also included Conor Coady, Danny Ings, Raul Jimenez, Anthony Martial and Allan Saint-Maximin, as votes from the public were combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

2019/20 EA SPORTS monthly winners

August: Teemu Pukki (NOR)

September: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS)

October: Jamie Vardy (LEI)

November: Sadio Mane (LIV)

December: Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

January: Sergio Aguero (MCI)

February: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

June: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

As for ASM’s contribution overall this season, a reminder as to how it currently stands with four PL games to go:

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin hasn’t been able to start:

Played 15 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 9 Points 8 Goals For 9 Goals Against 31

This is Newcastle United’s PL record this season when Allan Saint-Maximin has been able to start:

Played 19 Won 10 Drawn 5 Lost 4 Points 35 Goals For 26 Goals Against 19

Friday morning has seen Steve Bruce say that he hopes to have ASM back available for Watford.

