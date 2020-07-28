Opinion

Why the Newcastle United takeover must go through

News came on Tuesday claiming that the Premier League’s approval of Newcastle United takeover was to continue to be delayed due to a lack of clarity over who will oversee the club.

This apparent transparency from the Premier League is a good start but let me explain why there should be no more delays…and why the Premier League should push this through now!

Let’s get this straight – the proposed Saudi Newcastle United takeover would be hugely beneficial, not only for fans, but for the local and national community.

For the Premier League, the added competition of another big spending club would add to the excitement of the tournament, and if some of the rumours are to be believed, some world class players could head to England. This could cement the Premier League’s status as the best league in the world.

However, the benefits don’t just come for the national competition.

Locally, the city of Newcastle and it’s surrounding areas could gain a huge amount from any takeover, let alone the one that is promising millions – if not billions – of pounds of investment.

St James Park is crying out for an extension. If a Championship side can fill it to its 52,000 capacity, just imagine how many people would flock to see their team with world class players and a world class manager!

This would come side-by-side with an increase in the local economy. More ticket and shirt sales, more revenue for local pubs and bars, and more income for local businesses that surround St James’.

I remember when Steve McClaren was in charge and the whole of the city seemed subdued. Not only did ticket sales take a hit for the club, but it seemed as though nobody wanted to even speak about Newcastle, in what is a proud football city.

Then Rafa Benitez took over and the atmosphere around the city changed overnight.

People were back out proudly wearing their Newcastle shirt around the town. Pubs and bars were buzzing with talk about the Toon. People were just happier – and spending more money as a result. We were packing out the stadium once more. ‘Wor Flags’ was started, and even in the Championship, we were once again a city united.

All that had changed was the manager.

We went from lacklustre to world class and overnight the city changed dynamic.

Just imagine for one moment that the takeover goes through. Imagine having an owner who didn’t look out solely for his own business interests, but one that was willing to invest to get rewards on the pitch, the city deserves this.

But I digress on a personal rant.

Bringing it back, the people deserve so much more than what they have been given in the past. Even before Ashely, let’s not forget that Freddy Shepherd was no angel – from mocking club supporters to sacking Sir Bobby Robson. And don’t forget that the people are what make Newcastle, not only as a team, but as a city.

Seen as some of the most loyal supporters in world football, the Newcastle faithful have stuck with the club through thick and thin. Even during McClaren’s tenure, tens of thousands flocked to St James’ on a match day. Something that can’t be said of others – thinking of our local rivals specifically.

These are the fans who donate match after match to the local food bank, who turn up shirtless in a 100mph gale just to see their team get battered by Manchester City, they are the people who make the club, and they deserve some reward.

These fans are dying for good news and the Premier League should give it to them.

