Opinion

Who will buy this wonderful football club?

That’s the 64,000 dollar question, after our Newcastle United hopes and dreams were sent crashing by the announcement that the Saudi takeover is off.

It’s a disgrace that it took 17 long weeks to get to this point.

The buyers dropping out after apparent dither by the Premier League is an horrendous outcome.

You can’t help but feel this wouldn’t happen to more high-profile teams who are the doyens of top flight clique. That’s a natural reaction among fans.

So, will Newcastle United now ever see the back of Mike Ashley? I wish I had the answer.

The hope is that we will – but it has got to be a credible buyer – not Henry Mauriss – and a deal that will clear the relevant checks.

The immediate future looks bleak, there is no getting away from that prognosis. Alan Shearer said it himself: will we be shopping in Lidl or Harrods? Well, we have our answer, for now at least.

There are claims the summer budget will be buttons, £35m is the claim which doubtless includes wages.

Covid cuts deep on Mike’s watch. Bruce will have to sell some players to leverage extra funds, and the hangover from the takeover crash it is claimed, will cause a toxic atmosphere inside the club.

We’re back to square one. We need investment. A new project. A fresh start. The canvas is blank again.

What we have is a fantastic club. Iconic, some would say. An institution. It’s at the heart of a brilliant city.

I’m lucky enough to have seen the Keegan era and the later resurgence under Sir Bobby Robson. They were good times. They proved what it’s possible to do with Newcastle United when you get it right. It can be a juggernaut.

Amid the burning sense of disappointment, anger with the Premier League, and with some in the media too, we have to cling to the hope that one day we will get our club back.

It may take a few more years.

It may be a very bumpy ride from here on in, but you only have to look at Leeds Utd to see that it’s possible to restore what was lost. It took them 16 years.

Someone out there will eventually recognise what a wonderful opportunity NUFC is capable of being. Amanda Staveley did. Maybe she’ll be back, maybe it’ll be someone else.

It has to be a better mission statement than the current incumbent, that’s a given.

One day. One day in the future it will happen. We have to live in hope.

You can follow the author on Twitter @DavePunton

