Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v West Ham? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v West Ham on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

After a poor draw against Villa and feeble surrender to Man City, NUFC bounced back to winning ways in style with the 4-1 at Bournemouth.

Ahead of this West Ham game, Steve Bruce saying on Friday about availability:

“I don’t think Sean Longstaff will make it [for Sunday].

“We’re waiting on Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles has got a nasty knock to his ankle so we’ll see how he is. We’ve still got another 48 hours until the game so let’s hope it’s good news.”

So we have left Sean Longstaff out of the list of possibilities to choose from but left Lascelles and Joelinton in, as they appear to have at least some chance of being available and starting.

Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark are still working their way back to fitness, whilst Rob Elliot has now left after his contract ended.

Steve Bruce also said he would wait and see what physical condition Allan Saint-Maximin was in, the winger having started four games in 11 days.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play West Ham on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.