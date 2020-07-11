Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Watford? Vote now please

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Watford on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 19 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

After six games unbeaten after Premier League restart, we watched on as NUFC put in a pitiful display at Man City.

Steve Bruce said on Friday that he expects to have Jamaal Lascelles, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin all available again.

Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are expected to be out for the rest of this season with their hamstring injuries.

Andy Carroll is carrying a groin strain now and Emil Krafth also expected to miss with an unspecified injury.

Long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still unavailable.

Rob Elliot left the club at the end of June.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Watford on Saturday afternoon? Please vote now.