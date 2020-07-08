Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Manchester City? Please vote now

We have put together a list of the 19 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to extend a six match unbeaten run in Premier League games.

Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark are longer-term injured, while it was already reported that Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden were set to miss Man City with ‘soft tissue’ injuries.

Then ahead of this Man City game, Steve Bruce saying on Tuesday about availability:

“Andy Carroll has picked up a groin strain, and Jamaal Lascelles has a sore ankle.

‘Unfortunately, we have picked up one or two.

“I’ll not know the extent until we train at 2pm…

“Fair to say that Almiron and Saint-Maximin are struggling.

“He (Almiron) has been carrying a thigh injury but doesn’t want to tell anybody.”

So we have left Sean Longstaff, Hayden, Clark, Lejeune, Almiron and ASM out of the list of possibilities to choose from as none of them look likely to be available to start, but left Lascelles and Carroll in, as they appear to have at least some chance of being available and starting.

So what would be your side for this Newcastle team v Manchester City on Wednesday night? Please vote now.