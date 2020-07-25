Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Liverpool? Vote now please

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Liverpool on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 21 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

After only four wins in the last nineteen PL games and two points from the last five, Newcastle United looking to stop the rot.

Steve Bruce said on Friday that Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff should be available, unless they experienced any problems in training.

Bruce added that none of the injured defenders will be back for this game, meaning that Schar, Clark, Lascelles and Lejeune are still out.

The head coach saying that after picking up an injury against Brighton, Emil Krafth is also set to miss the Liverpool match.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Liverpool on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.