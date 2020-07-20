Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Brighton? Vote now please

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Brighton on Monday night?

We have put together a list of the 19 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

After three defeats in a row, Newcastle United looking to stop the rot.

Steve Bruce said on Saturday that Andy Carroll is now available.

Danny Rose can also play after being ineligible against Tottenham.

Bruce said Fabian Schar is set to be out now for up to three months.

He added that Allan Saint-Maximin is also set to miss this Brighton game through injury.

Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are all out for the rest of this season.

Long-term injured Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are also still unavailable.

Rather bizarrely, Steve Bruce named Paul Dummett as an injury doubt, he hasn’t been eligible to play in the entire second half of the season, not named in the NUFC PL squad.

Bruce confirmed that 20 year old centre-back had been added to the squad.

So what would be your side for Newcastle United to play Brighton on Monday night? Please vote now.