Which 11 players would you select in Newcastle team v Bournemouth? Please vote now

After a poor draw against Villa and feeble surrender to Man City, NUFC hoping to get back to winning ways.

Steve Bruce saying on Tuesday about availability:

“I think it’s only right that I freshen us up.

“I don’t want to go down to Bournemouth with them not having a game for a week and us playing four games in 11 days so I will be making some changes. Hopefully that pays off.

“The lockdown has done him [ASM] good with those niggling hamstrings he had which was always a concern when you rely on your pace like he does. He was extremely tired yesterday. Four games in 11 days, I’m going to use the squad so we’ll see how he is this afternoon.

“Matt Ritchie is touch and go. He’s desperate to play but he was nowhere near it on Friday so we’ll see how he is.

“You can’t really take a risk with soft tissue injuries because if he’s not right he could risk being out for the rest of the season.

“It’s going to be touch and go for Florian Lejeune if he’ll play any part [in the season].”

As well as Florian Lejeune, Bruce also said that Christian Atsu wouldn’t be involved, whilst Ciaran Clark is still recovering from an ankle operation. In addition, Rob Elliot has now left after his contract ended.

Despite Steve Bruce casting doubts on whether ASM and / or Matt Ritchie will be available, we have still included them as options to choose from.

Nabil Bentaleb is now available after being suspended for the Man City match.

