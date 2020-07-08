Opinion

What Newcastle United fans learnt from Sunday’s meeting with West Ham

I want to have a look back at what we learnt from Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 at the weekend.

However, before I do so, I would just like to say thanks to everyone who commented on my first article on The Mag.

I thought Newcastle’s performance against West Ham was … well okay.

The start was abysmal and the defending from Lascelles was the same, that’s why I gave Lascelles such a low rating. He still couldn’t make up for his mistake when we went behind for the second time.

In the game we relied so much on individual performances from Shelvey and Almiron, and the rest of the attack did not contribute much.

A good point as West Ham dominated us in some aspects of the game but I thought we would have won it before kick off.

Bad defending cost us all three points in this game and I’m looking forward to the Man City game (just joking, I’m dreading it)…

Lets just go all guns blazing against city, hopefully ASM can conjure up something if fit enough to be involved, because he didn’t against West Ham.

Here is my opinion on the player ratings out of 10 for Newcastle 2 West Ham 2:

Dubravka 6.3

Didn’t do much wrong involving the first goal but his goalkeeping for the second goal was bad defending and talking, I think we should have had men on the line so we could block the ball. Again, Lascelles with bad defending as he let Soucek go away and find space to score the second goal.

Manquillo 6.4

Altogether defence wasn’t that good and he only showed a few attacking runs overlapping the left winger.

Lascelles 5.9

Bad defending for both goals and did not look as good as he did against Sheff Utd and Bournemouth. In my predicted line-up I did not even put him on the bench because of a possible injury.

I think Steve Bruce should have rested him and put Schar in instead, also giving him a chance of some playing time.

Fernandez 6.5

Some instances of his defending were good, making sure Antonio ( who was one of their best players) was quiet. Still not one of his best performances this season.

Krafth 6.6

Put in a few good tackles and got a good assist, I would still keep him in for the City game.

Hayden 6.0

He did win a few good one on ones and tackles too. Maybe still a bit too early to call him back from injury.

Shelvey 7.4

Held our midfield together well and made a few good tackles, good move with Gayle to get the equaliser to make it 2-2. He gets my Man of the Match and is our top PL scorer this season with six goals.

A-S-M 6.6

Didn’t make the same impact as he did against Bournemouth, still showed good pace and dribbling.

Almiron 7.2

Good finish and gets his stats up to eight goals and two assists this season (all competitions). So much better than he was last season and has progressed so much.

Joelinton 6.1

Didn’t do that much in the Bournemouth game and did next to nothing against the Hammers in attack. Andy Carroll could probably be more of an attacking influence than Joelinton.

Gayle 6.1

Could not continue his recent goalscoring form. Did not get the ball from midfield a lot but won a free kick and nearly caught out Fabianski. I would still start him over Joelinton.

Subs

Bentaleb 6.0

Didn’t do that much in the game and did not make an impact. He did not play as well as he did against Bournemouth. Back to his usual performance.

Lazaro 6.0

Not the same performance as the last match and did not have an effect on the game. In my predicted team vs West Ham I said that I would put Lazaro in instead of Joelinton and if Lazaro was on from the start he would have had a better impact.

I don’t understand why Bruce put Joelinton instead of Lazaro after his performance vs Bournemouth.

Ritchie 6.0

The same with Bentaleb and Lazaro, didn’t make an impact late on, maybe still recovering from his injury.

Carroll 6.0

Only one or two long balls up to him, rarely won, or if he did win them it would fall straight to West Ham’s midfield. They coped with Carroll well and unfortunately did not score against his former team.

(Written by Sam Renton – aged 11)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2 – Sunday 5 July 2.15 pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Shelvey 67

West Ham:

Antonio 4, Soucek 65

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 47% (42%) Newcastle 53% (58%)

Total shots were West Ham 17 (9) Newcastle 11 (6)

Shots on target were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden (Bentaleb 43), Almiron, Joelinton (Carroll 81), Gayle (Ritchie 70), Saint-Maximin (Lazaro 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Yedlin, Rose, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

