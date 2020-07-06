Opinion

West Ham fans with conflicting emotions after 2-2 draw at Newcastle United – Interesting comments

It had been over six and a half months since West Ham fans had last seen their team avoid defeat in a Premier League away game.

Little surprise they didn’t know whether to be happy with a point at Newcastle, or to be disappointed that they didn’t win, which many of their supporters believe they should have done.

With only four away goals scored since beating Southampton 1-0 on 14 December, to take the lead twice at Newcastle was a goals bonanza to celebrate.

To quickly throw away those leads both times, less so.

David Moyes was furious at the shortcomings of his side in defending those leads, even though it was the first away point he had picked up since taking over in December.

You can only imagine what the reaction would have been from Moyes and the West Ham fans without Wednesday’s result.

On a (home and away) run of eight defeats and only one win in their last 11 PL matches, the Hammers somehow found a 3-2 win over Chelsea within their capabilities.

As so many West Ham fans say below, four points from a possible six is a great return for the two matches and takes them towards relative safety.

If they had lost to Chelsea, the West Ham fans would have been far less forgiving…

Before the match the away fans had been very worried about Allan Saint-Maximin and maybe they got lucky, as making his fifth start in 15 days he wasn’t quite at the level of recent games, decent in the first half but faded after the break and subbed.

West Ham fans commenting via their Knees Up Mother Brown message board:

‘To be honest, the fact we’ve made Shelvey look good is telling. A very poor man’s Kevin Nolan.’

‘Definitely feels like 2 dropped points but if anyone had offered 4 points from Chelsea and Newcastle, I would have bit their hands off.’

‘Almiron is so skinny, looks like a kid who has stolen his dad’s top.’

‘I’d have taken the point if offered at the start, given we’ve lost 7 away on the bounce.’

’17 attempts on goal from an away side is phenomenal we should have buried these c.nts.’

‘Decent point although we certainly had the better of the game and probably should’ve won.’

‘A draw that feels more like a loss – we had the points and gave them away. Lazy play by Fornals cost us dear.

That said, there was some nice play at times, and we looked more likely to win than Newcastle at their own ground.’

‘Would have taken a draw before the start, but we should have won that game.

24 points dropped from winning positions is unforgivable.’

‘A point against this lot is an improvement on our shambolic effort against them mid-winter.

It’s fairly obvious that a couple of players who made it onto the pitch are never again going to be what they were 4-5 seasons ago – kind of them to bring Carroll on to show that isn’t unique to us.’

‘We deserved to win this game but made some sloppy errors against a free scoring Newcastle squad that is in form.’

‘Dire game to watch.’

‘Disagree. Not a huge amount of quality but plenty of attacking intent, lots of effort, 4 goals, could have gone either way.

Just annoying that we didn’t take all three points. We are in a relegation battle after all, with no points away from home in forever.

I wasn’t expecting expansive, free-flowing football.’

‘To be honest, most of the reason I felt it was a dire game to watch was Newcastle, Saint-Maximin aside. And unfortunately they had more of the ball.’

‘Defence like statues for Shelvey and Gayle to play around. Embarrassing.’

‘Felt like 2 points lost rather than 1 point gained, shame really as i think we’d probably be safe with those 2 at this point.

I thought we played pretty well today which was good to see, i thought chelsea were so poor on wednesday it might have made us look better than i thought.’

‘Noble was a negative sub at a time when Newcastle didn’t look particularly interested and were there for the taking.

We sit back when we go in front, it’s a terrible idea. We look good going forward but are awful at defending a lead or keeping a clean sheet

We need to be more positive in these situations but like Allardyce, Moyes doesn’t have it in him.’

‘Imagine if we had a competent defence.’

‘Nice to go a whole 2 games without losing.’

‘Apart from one or two flashes, no real fluency in our performance today.

There are still some disturbing underlying trends with this team including lack of possession, in fact under Moyes, we’ve overtaken Newcastle as the team with least in the league.

But there are some positives too. Soucek and Rice are proper players and if we can keep them together that’s a great base to build a team around.

A poorish game really, and neither team deserved more than a point, so overall can’t complain.’

‘Soucek man of the match. I thought we were pretty adventurous- certainly plenty of attempts on goal.

Still, Newcastle are no mugs and would have been delighted with the prospect of 4 Pts from two games this week.’

‘I was worried before the game, I thought Saint Maxim would beat us on his own! Always pleased to get a point away from home.’

‘I thought Lanzini had a half decent game against Chelsea, only for him to look like secret agent geordie today.’

‘We were the better side, but our defending always gives the opposition a real chance to score.’

‘A good point, in spite of the circumstances. Newcastle are a well oiled machine, and have earned their safety some time ago.

But having said that, we are scoring which is a positive, and it appears that we are getting our head around what is our most useful team.’

‘Just a bit intrigued by Newcastle. They only seemed to step up a gear each time they went behind. Didn’t look bothered about trying to win the game the last 10 minutes.’

