West Ham fans comments – Confident for this Newcastle United match if their team can just stop…

West Ham fans went into this week outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

A run of 11 Premier League games with eight defeats and only one win had meant only the failings of others were keeping them out of the bottom three.

However, a win at St James Park and they will be suddenly six points (five if Villa get something at Liverpool) clear of danger as those at the bottom failed yet again on Saturday.

As Newcastle won 4-1 on Wednesday, the West Ham fans were probably seeing a season defining match, a win over Chelsea likely doing so much more than adding three points.

Reading the comments, beating their local rivals who are also a very decent team, means the Hammers have a little spring in their step ahead of the game on Tyneside.

A lot of confidence that they can get a draw as a minimum IF they deal with Allan Saint-Maximin.

The records show that Newcastle have played 32 PL games so far, winning 10 of the 18 when ASM has started, but only winning one of the 14 when he hasn’t been in the team.

After four starts in 11 days Steve Bruce has talked of the possibility of ASM being rested.

West Ham fans may well be taking far more interest in Newcastle’s team than their own, when announced at 1.15pm.

West Ham fans commenting via their Knees Up Mother Brown message board:

‘Saint Maximum – stop him and we will get something.’

‘Newcastle are a kick and rush team with one or two good players. To some extent so are we! We should be going there without fear, knowing that they will be fearing Antonio as much as we are wary of St. Max.’

‘I’m not getting this Newcastle are a fantastic team all of a sudden. Since the return they’ve beaten a Sheffield United team who hadn’t woken up and cuffed the recent whipping boys, Bournemouth. They drew with Villa.

I think our biggest threat today will be Bruce. He hates us and might fire up his squad however that could work in our favour. For all the attacking skills he has implemented, I still don’t think Bruce is the greatest tactician.

If we can double up on Saint Maximim as effectively as we dealt with Willian (yes I know he scored twice but they weren’t from open play), we will be fine. I will actually be disappointed if we don’t get at least a point today.’

‘Our defence needs to be on their toes this game. Stop Saint-Maximin and we’re 90% there to getting a good result.

Anything less than a point would be a huge disappointment…this was a must win before the Chelsea win.’

‘Trust the team don’t have any delusions about beating a top 4 side and think Newcastle will be easy. Course they don’t. Seasoned Professionals.

What have the Barcodes got to play for? Establishing Bruce as a successful manager. Proving worthy of the takeover investment.

We’re scrapping for survival and hope it shows.’

‘Carroll played half an hour at Bournemouth so that’s him ruled out at least.’

‘A draw will be a good result.’

‘They’ve thumped Bournemouth and Sheff Utd since the restart, but got held to a point by Villa – so a bit variable.

Moyes has to go with the same starting XI if they are fit, I reckon.’

‘Tough game and now we have beaten Chelsea people will get carried away. a draw would be a good result away from home against an inform team.

they have a few dangerous players in st maximus and almiron.’

‘Tough place to go but might help us with no fans.

I’d keep the same team unless Moysey feels the need to change it tactically.’

‘Wonder if Carroll will start. Be interesting to see if he throws himself into those slightly risky, arm-first, challenges that he used in our colours.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see him score against Diop, I have to say.

Still think a point at least is a fair target against a reasonable, but limited, outfit.’

‘Bit of a bogey ground for us. How many times have we won there in the Premier League era? Isn’t it only 3 times!?

I’d be more than happy with a point there if we can get it.’

‘Would be over the moon with a draw away to Newcastle. I Fully expect Carroll to score however.’

‘This will be an interesting game. Newcastle have been on fire since the restart, and they’ve humbled us far too much in recent matches, but I still think they’re an average side.

They shouldn’t be sustaining a run like this. I reckon it will be an entertaining 1-1.’

‘Saint-Maximin apparently wants a rest. Hopefully his wishes will be granted at the weekend.’

‘Both teams had good results on Wednesday with Newcastle looking well organised and clinical against Bournemouth – their on loan Austrian , Valentino Lazaro impressed me in the half hour he was on the pitch.’

‘Quite an interesting match. It is a totally different challenge to Chelsea, and you would hope to see us more on the front foot. We also have to be wary of getting hit on the counter, as that will be an area Newcastle look to capitalise on. We do look quite prone to that at times, but having Ogbonna back will help with this.

Personally I think we will manage to come out on top in a competitive battle 2-0.’

‘Who the bloody hell did Gayle think he was cupping his ear to the other night?’

‘This will be a tough game that they will expect to win, hope we turn up ready to battle for this, cos they will.’

‘Newcastles biggest weapon is their pace. They love to counter with 3 fast player initially pulling a team wide to open space through the center.

Moyes wont allow us to go gun happy so that shouldnt suit Newcastle.

If we play for a point it just might enable us to get 3 points compressing the space for Newcastle’s pacier players.

Last 20 mins will be interesting when game opens up. Draw for 70 mins for me then anything can happen.’

‘Honestly I would be tempted to start Wilshere.

This will be an entirely different game to the last, trying to sit back and counter just plays into Newcastle’s hands.

Thinking that we can stretch them on the counter will just give the likes of Saint-Maximin yards of clear space to in turn stretch us when we lose the ball up the field. If we play it smart and opt to keep possession, we can nullify their biggest threats. We actually have the players than can play for possession. That’s an advantage that we should exploit.’

‘I’m hoping Moyes can adapt for this game. Playing for control rather than counter should give us the best chance of getting a result from this game.’

‘A draw away from home is never a bad result in this division, and coming away from St James Park this afternoon with a point would be satisfactory.The win against Chelsea midweek has taken the immediate pressure off of us, which might help.

One negative today could be the travel arrangements, I believe safety protocols dictate same day travel, and with a 14.15 KO, that makes the schedule a touch tight. That might affect meal timetables and so on.’

‘For me the key will almost certainly be the form and outright pace of their wingers against our ultra narrow defence – since the restart we are so narrow at the back, the whole back 4 seem to never be wider than the penalty area.’

