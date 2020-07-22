Opinion

We must now pray for the Arsenal fans

You have to really feel for the Arsenal fans.

As Newcastle United supporters it is surely our duty to send our positive thoughts to the Gooners at such an unbelievably difficult time for them.

Difficult to imagine just how Arsenal fans can deal with such a nightmare.

Yes, 2020 will see Arsenal finish outside the top six, the first time since 1995.

Impossible for Newcastle supporters to think how they would cope with such terrible circumstances.

The Gunners can now finish no higher than eighth in the Premier League after Villa three beat them 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta reacting with…:

“It has to hurt and we have to suffer, it is not good enough for this club.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle fans are called deluded because they believe they should be aiming for better than a relegation struggle every season.

Arsenal fans protested relentlessly to get Arsene Wenger out of the club because he had become a failure in their eyes.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League every season for 20 years, as well as winning three FA Cups in his final five seasons.

Even in the middle of this ‘nightmare’, if the Gunners beat Chelsea on 1 August, the Arsenal fans will see their team win yet another FA Cup AND still qualify for Europe!

Just feel their pain…

I can just imagine how those total embarrassments who run Arsenal Fans TV will be reacting, I never seek it out but do see odd cringeworthy moments posted on Twitter. Surely the personification of everything that is wrong with football these days.

Typical that Newcastle are one of only two clubs (along with West Ham) that Arsenal have done the double over this season.

Whilst looking up the stats, I found this quite incredible FA Cup record for Chelsea and Arsenal fans.

1997 Chelsea winners

1998 Arsenal winners

2000 Chelsea winners

2002 Arsenal winners

2003 Arsenal winners

2005 Arsenal winners

2007 Chelsea winners

2009 Chelsea winners

2010 Chelsea winners

2012 Chelsea winners

2014 Arsenal winners

2015 Arsenal winners

2017 Arsenal winners

2018 Chelsea winners

2020 Arsenal or Chelsea winners

So after the FA Cup final on 1 August, between them Arsenal fans and Chelsea supporters will have seen their clubs win a collective 15 of the last 23 FA Cups. Plus Chelsea were losing finalists in 2002 and 2017, Arsenal the same in 2001, plus one of them will be as well in 2020.

Yet without fail, the London-centric media are so understanding of how gutted fans of Chelsea and Arsenal are, whenever they supposedly hit hard times.

The most difficult thing for me is deciding who I want to see lost most on 1 August 2020 at Wembley…

