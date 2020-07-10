Opinion

We all know the media agenda – Newcastle United are nothing special

For a moment, you could actually believe that the late great Jim Bowen was back on our screens.

Back when Bullseye was top family viewing and everything was ‘smashing, great, super’, even when it very much wasn’t…

Contestants living in inner city high rise flats, wondering what they are going to do with garden furniture or a speedboat.

On Wednesday night it was all ‘smashing, great, super’, well apart from the match of course.

The match was terrible.

However, that didn’t stop Steve McManaman – ‘absolutely amazing job’, ‘the goals they have scored, the performances’, ‘all the goals. The outstanding football’…

He was of course talking about Steve Bruce.

Like pretty much every other single pundit, McManaman frothing at the mouth as he talked about what a brilliant job Steve Bruce has done at Newcastle United this season.

It is all very strange and presented as a challenge to Newcastle fans, that they have to then justify why this is not the case.

Even those who are happy to say Steve Bruce has done an ok job are shouted down, no no he has done a brilliant job!

What is brilliant?

Well we all know what the media agenda really is and we shouldn’t lose sight of it, the pundits / media want us to bow down and accept that Newcastle United are nothing special. That avoiding relegation with games to spare equals success now for NUFC.

When they shout out about what a brilliant job Steve Bruce has done, they are daring Newcastle fans to claim their club should be aiming for better. That avoiding relegation isn’t success.

The record books will show that Bruce did an alright job this season, an acceptable number of points within the madness that is Newcastle United under Mike Ashley. We all know that the football has been overwhelmingly shocking, a lot of luck has come the way of the NUFC Head Coach, an incredible over-reliance on Martin Dubravka and Allan Saint-Maximin.

These are our facts, what we have seen with our own eyes, week after week, match after match.

Steve Bruce is not our enemy, he is just somebody who has taken on a job that is far too big for him. He matches the ambitions that Mike Ashley has for Newcastle United but not those of the fans.

In nine of the thirteen seasons before Mike Ashley took control, Newcastle played in Europe, the Champions League and UEFA Cup (another two of the 13 seasons they played in the Intertoto).

The pundits want to ridicule Newcastle fans for believing Steve Bruce hasn’t done an incredible astonishing job AND for believing their club should aspire to better than this level of performance and quality on the pitch.

The pundits actually defeat their own arguments because if Newcastle United are indeed a club who are simply serial relegation fighters, why do they spend so much time talking about NUFC?

As always, Newcastle fans don’t think they have an automatic entitlement to success in any kind of way, but they do believe that showing ambition and striving to be the best you can be, is the very least you should expect.

Steve Bruce has surprisingly given the club a season of stability in terms of results but he shouldn’t be our future.

