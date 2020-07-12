Opinion

Watford fans with interesting conspiracy theories on how they beat Newcastle United and Steve Bruce

Watford fans thought the writing was on the wall.

Seeing their team win only one Premier League match in six months, an eleven game run of seven defeats and three draws.

Then on Tuesday they fell a goal behind at home to Norwich, before fighting back to win 2-1.

Then Saturday it was exactly the same scenario against Newcastle, these six points in less than a week seemingly ensuring safety.

Interesting to read the theories from Watford fans on what they watched yesterday…

Conspiracy theories that involved the mafia and / or Steve Bruce desperate to do Villa a favour.

As well as the Watford fans trying to work out just how much this latest win was about their own team doing well, or the failings of Newcastle United and Steve Bruce.

Watford fans comment via their WFC Forums message board:

‘Good Mafia-style bribery of the Newcastle defenders today. Well done Pozzo.’

‘I suppose it would be easy to say that Newcastle are home and dry mid-table and were not going to break legs to win this match.

But their defence was so poor. It was worse than ours I think.

It was not just the penalties (soft or not they were penalties, Steve Bruce), they could easily have conceded 2 or 3 goals in open play.

I recall they were extremely poor at the start of the season (the worst of the lot) and we were robbed up there by VAR incompetence.’

‘At half time I had given up. Thought Newcastle were so much better than us in the first half I just couldn’t see us scoring let alone winning.

A nail biting end to the game even though Newcastle had long thrown in the towel.’

‘Would be nice to actually start a game well and play a 90 minute match rather than a 45 minute match!

That said, they were immense second half, every single one of them. We didn’t give a decent Newcastle side a sniff.’

‘The fat tw.t manager of Newcastle, resting all his star players against City…..how did that work out? You got what you deserved. I’m going to have a beer and celebrate a rare good day at the office.’

‘Hooray we won again! And deserved on the second half performance to be honest. Newcastle were dozing. I see Bruce was crying about our pens, it must pain the opposition managers greatly when they lose to ‘a team like Watford’.’

‘As good as the win was, it’s still quite depressing to think it’ll be another season of misery in the PL with this group of players.

Nobody is going to want them whether we go down or not.’

‘Brighton and Newcastle are lucky there have been several teams even worse than them.’

‘Bruce moaning about VAR. What goes around comes around Stevie boy!!’

‘I thought Newcastle player ASM looked a real handful ,good skill and very quick.’

‘Nothing to say about the first half, beside the fact it highlighted exactly why we’ve been in the thick of a relegation. Lack of confidence, lack of technical ability, and a clear lack of leadership. Horrendous performance, even under pressure.

Second half was better, in every aspect, but we need major changes this summer.’

‘I view the result as a genuine miracle. I have no idea how we won that game. Amazed we got the 2nd penalty. It’s hard to believe that just happened. But it did, so very grateful for that.’

‘I had a good feeling about this Newcastle game, Deeney is today’s saviour. He should no longer be starting for us but fair play to him for putting away 2 penalties.’

‘Really soft penalties according to Bruce. But they were illegal challenges. Cannot see what he is arguing about.’

‘The irony is, despite Bruce resting his star players for this game there are genuinely Villa fans who think he deliberately threw it to get back at them.

Because a PL manager would definitely be able to persuade his players who couldn’t give two hoots about his previous beef to take part in match fixing.’

‘Huge shout out to Newcastle for taking points off all our rivals then giving us 3 points on a silver platter.’

‘In the 2nd half, particularly after the penalty we looked much better. Helped, in my view, by Newcastle players all contacting their agents at half time to book their summer holidays for them.’

‘MASSIVE WIN! Great 2nd half performance. Bed wetters must be RAGING!’

‘Huge win

Fair play to the team, second half performance was very good

Deeney limping at the end, another bonus.’

‘Goodness knows why it takes another 45 minutes to wake up. Pressed up and should have scored a couple more. Mind you Newcastle must have imbibed some mogadon in their drinks.’

‘Will take that all day! Deserved a bit of luck (and/or idiocy from Newcastle). Touching distance of survival… now off to get blind drunk.’

‘Very good second half, when you’re down the bottom and struggling Newcastle’s back line imploding and giving away two completely stupid pens is exactly the luck you need.’

‘I thought overall we were genuinely good. Newcastle weren’t up to much – maximim is a bone shaker, all arms and legs but no real end product. The ref was horrendous apart from the penalties, we were never able to get into a rhythm with him blowing up every time we made a tackle.’

