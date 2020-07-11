Videos

Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Watch official match highlights here including all 3 goals and near misses

It ended Watford 2 Newcastle 1.

A decent first half that United edged, a poacher’s goal from Dwight Gayle deservedly putting Newcastle in the lead at half-time.

Only for a feeble second-half performance allowing Watford to get well on top and deservedly win in the end.

After the break, Newcastle only managed one effort on target and no corners as they collapsed.

Watford look a poor team but all it took was a bit of effort and handling ASM a bit better, in order for them to come back and win.

Newcastle hadn’t conceded a penalty in the Premier League this season but after Ritchie and then Manquillo were blown up for fouls inside the box, Troy Deeney twice blasted penalties straight down the middle to win the game.

Watch the official highlights here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 July 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 23

Watford:

Deeney 52 pen and 82 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Watford 48% (48%) Newcastle 52% (52%)

Total shots were Watford 17 (9) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Watford 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Watford 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles (Lazaro 87), Rose (Krafth 79), Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie (Joelinton 72), Gayle (Bentaleb 78), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Yedlin, Atsu, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Watford 2 Newcastle 1 match report: ‘Took a while for flip flop wearing version of Newcastle to emerge’ – Read HERE)

(Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

