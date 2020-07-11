Opinion

Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat

Watford 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 July 12.30pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle leading after a decent first half, only to lose 2-1 after conceding twice in poor second half.

Jamie Smith:

“Decent first half followed by pathetic second.

“Manquillo destroyed by Welbeck and it took far too long to make a change.

“When it finally came, he gave away a penalty on the opposite side.

“You’d think jumping all over the place and scoring penalties was some kind of achievement but our defence could see how easy Watford were going down and continued with the clumsy play and lapses of concentration.

“Players obviously on the beach now the quarantine ban has been lifted, just want the season over with now.

“Daft talk of the top half ended today.”

Ben Cooper:

“A good first half saw United go in at half time a Dwight Gayle goal up but awful second half defending saw Watford win via two penalties.

“It was a decent first half from a stronger Newcastle team as Watford looked cagey and lacking fight.

“The tables turned in the second half and as Watford found their spirit, NUFC’s quickly dissolved.

“End of season pretendy football is just like end of season real football then, on the beach is on the beach, pretendy beach or not.

“All eyes now turn East, Middle East to be exact.”

Billy Miller:

“I wonder how many pundits will come out and say Steve Bruce did a worse job than Rafa if we don’t pick up any more points this season?

“I honestly wouldn’t mind us losing the rest of the games this campaign, if it means we don’t have to keep hearing these biased and nonsensical comparisons.

“Wasn’t there a takeover or something mentioned at some point?”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Awful performance after the break.

“I understand it has been a (very) long season but they are starting to appear a bit “on the beach” already.

“Fernandez and Manquillo were off the boil today and Shelvey continues to frustrate.

“Also shows how much Hayden is missed.

GToon:

“First half was very good. Total control.

“Second half was typical Newcastle.

“Can’t cope with direct long ball football.

“Individual mistakes and a few players clearly not bothered about the last few games.

“Add to that a manager who takes off our main goal threat, then the result is no surprise to anyone.

“Roll on the takeover.”

Brian Standen:

“Quite entertaining end of season kick about in the first half, where Newcastle deservedly led by one and should have been more!

“Second half, Watford realised they were in a relegation battle and came out with purpose.

“Then of course stupidity crept in (twice), and two needless penalties…crazy, are we still holding a grudge with Villa by helping them get relegated?

“Just as well we are already safe.

“Not one to normally have a go at players but Danny Rose? Waste of a shirt since he has been here, am I the only one seeing that?

“As I keep saying, I am not even bothered that much as football is nothing without spectators!

“Takeover news please?”

Nat Seaton:

“What a shambles!

“In control against a very poor, dispirited Watford team, to handing them the 3 points.

“A terrible second half performance (after a pretty average first half) and poor game management handed them the victory.

“First time since the restart that I felt the players didn’t care enough about the result.”

Paul Patterson:

“Doing ok first half.

“Bruce has his say- collapse second half.

“The defensive showing was all over the place and once our defence goes walkabout we’re screwed.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gayle 23

Watford:

Deeney 52 pen and 82 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Watford 48% (48%) Newcastle 52% (52%)

Total shots were Watford 17 (9) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Watford 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Watford 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles (Lazaro 87), Rose (Krafth 79), Shelvey, Schar, Almiron, Ritchie (Joelinton 72), Gayle (Bentaleb 78), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Muto, Yedlin, Atsu, M. Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

