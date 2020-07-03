Watch Newcastle v West Ham Live TV – The global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v West Ham Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2.15pm (UK) kick-off).
In the UK, Sky Sports are showing the match, but only on their subscription channels, not on the free to air ones as was the case with the Sheffield United and Bournemouth games.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra RMC Sport 1
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Argentina FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Play Sur
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Go, TRT Spor, Sky Sport 4/HD
Azerbaijan Idman TV
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados RUSH, FOX Play Sur
Belarus Belarus 5
Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Benin SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Brazil ESPN Brasil
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Burundi Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Chad Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile Fox Sports Cono Sur, FOX Play Sur, ESPN Play Sur
China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China
Colombia ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, FOX Play Sur
Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Curacao RUSH, FOX Play Sur
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Denmark Xee, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD
Ecuador FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Eritrea SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Finland
France Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Gambia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Georgia Adjarasport TV
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 4/HD
Ghana Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1
Hungary Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport
Luxembourg RMC Sport 1
Madagascar SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Mauritius RMC Sport 1, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Monaco RMC Sport 1
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Nigeria SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Peru Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur, FOX Play Sur
Poland Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Romania Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania
Russia Okko Sport
Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo
Singapore 111 mio Sports 1, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, 102 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia Premier Sport, DIGI GO
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo
South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now
Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV
Togo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa
Trinidad and Tobago FOX Play Sur, RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey Idman TV, TRT Spor
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo
Ukraine Setanta Sports+
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States NBC Sports App, NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Uruguay Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Uruguay, FOX Play Sur
Venezuela ESPN Play Sur
Vietnam K+PM
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v West Ham Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
