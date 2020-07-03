News

Watch Newcastle v West Ham Live TV – The global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v West Ham Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2.15pm (UK) kick-off).

In the UK, Sky Sports are showing the match, but only on their subscription channels, not on the free to air ones as was the case with the Sheffield United and Bournemouth games.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Argentina FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, TRT Spor, Sky Sport 4/HD

Azerbaijan Idman TV

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH, FOX Play Sur

Belarus Belarus 5

Belgium Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Benin SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Brazil ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Burundi Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Chad Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chile Fox Sports Cono Sur, FOX Play Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China

Colombia ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, FOX Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Congo SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Curacao RUSH, FOX Play Sur

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Xee, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador FOX Play Sur, Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Eritrea SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Finland V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Finland

France Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Free

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Gambia SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 4/HD

Ghana Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia Mola TV, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Madagascar SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Mauritius RMC Sport 1, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Nigeria SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur, FOX Play Sur

Poland Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Seychelles SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Singapore 111 mio Sports 1, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3

South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now

Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV

Togo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa

Trinidad and Tobago FOX Play Sur, RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey Idman TV, TRT Spor

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport 3 Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Ukraine Setanta Sports+

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States NBC Sports App, NBCSN, NBCSports.com

Uruguay Fox Sports Cono Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Fox Sports Uruguay, FOX Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport 3 Africa, SuperSport Maximo

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v West Ham Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

