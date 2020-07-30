Opinion

Ultimate irony if Newcastle United lose best players to these clubs whilst Premier League delay takeover

Newcastle United fans are still left waiting for the conclusion of the takeover.

The Premier League continue to prevaricate, it is now 112 days since they began their process of approval…

Fans who are sick of 13 years worth of Mike Ashley holding Newcastle United back and stifling any ambition, now see a new enemy doing exactly the same.

The Premier League having a duty to look after the best interests of all of its members, including Newcastle United, yet singularly failing to do so.

To have still not brought a conclusion to the takeover by now is unforgivable.

Newcastle United are now into day four of the summer transfer window, two weeks away from the squad coming back for pre-season training and only six weeks away from the 2020/21 Premier League kicking off.

I think we all take it for granted that if Mike Ashley remains in control throughout this summer, nothing good will come of it, Newcastle ended the season in relegation form under Steve Bruce, four wins in their last twenty games of the 2019/20 PL season, with the same players and same head coach / tactics a relegation struggle is all but ensured as Bruce’s ridiculous luck in so many games simply won’t be repeated.

However, things could get far far worse, with the Premier League overwhelmingly to blame if my worst fears came true.

I have no doubt that players such as Martin Dubravka and Allan Saint-Maximin are genuine when they say how much they love the fans and playing for Newcastle.

However, along with that you also have to be realistic, we have seen it all before.

If ambitious progressive clubs come in with actual real bids, then that becomes a very different scenario. Whatever players say in the meantime, if an offer is on the table and Mike Ashley is willing to sell (which we have seen repeatedly in the past and Steve Bruce has already came out with the classic every player has a price…), absolutely no surprise if Newcastle’s best players decided to leave this shamble of a club.

The Mail report:

‘After yet another encouraging season under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves are not looking to sign too many players as they look to break up the top six.

One player the Midlands club are focused on signing is Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The tricky French winger is tipped to leave St James’ Park after an encouraging debut Premier League season and Wolves could take advantage of this uneasiness.’

Now I know we are deluged with transfer stories from every source BUT just imagine if this one above did have some truth in it.

We have already seen Wolves spend ambitiously and look to buy exciting attacking players, leading to top seven finishes and offering their fans and players European football.

As Newcastle fans we aren’t expecting any ambitious transfer action as things stand BUT just imagine if on top of that, NUFC lost their best players to rival clubs.

Then imagine the ultimate irony if Newcastle United lose their best players to these particular clubs whilst the Premier League delay the takeover?

Newcastle left in limbo because of the identity of who wants to take them over, yet the very dubious Chinese ownership of Wolves (read Alexander St Leger’s excellent article on The Mag HERE which explains exactly why) could come in and buy Allan Saint-Maximin.

With ambitious new owners, Newcastle’s best players would be desperate to stay and look forward to some exciting new additions.

However, the Premier League are preventing that happening and instead the PL could be the key to NUFC instead losing their best players, potentially to very dodgy owners of rivals.

How about as well as Wolves and ASM, Chelsea at last fancying a defender who can defend and coming in for Jamaal Lascelles with their dubious Russian cash?

Maybe the laughable Man City ownership that is allowed whilst Newcastle’s is currently blocked, they use the situation and come in and offer Martin Dubravka double your money to be number two to Ederson and the chance of winning cup competitions and only one injury away from being number one.

Newcastle haven’t got many decent quality players to start with and if you chuck in Almiron possibly targeted as well, that is pretty much it, if we are honest. It isn’t that all of the other Newcastle players are rubbish, just limited in certain ways and many can do a job but need the much better quality around them.

Bottom line is that this Premier League sitting on the fence can’t continue, they have to reach a conclusion on the Newcastle United takeover.

NUFC have already being badly affected by the unnecessary delay and each extra day that goes by, will damage the club further.

This transfer window should have finally produced excitement and anticipation for Newcastle fans, instead we currently have a total absence of excitement, whilst fear is at the forefront.

